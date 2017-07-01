Harley-Davidson Sportster: Tracing the journey of 60 years

Harley Davidson Sportster has been in production since 60 years. It originated from heavy competition from British manufacturers when Harley used the K model (1952-56) with its unit construction crankcases but replaced the side valve heads of the 55ci (883cc) engine with overhead valves. It also retained the front and rear hydraulic suspension, advanced for the time. The Sportster platform quickly gained popularity for its ability to adapt and hence it went on to prove its worth in terms of sales. The Sportster constantly evolved over the years, in line with the changing market trends.