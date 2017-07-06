GST impact on bikes: Six most powerful motorcycles below 350cc that are now cheaper

Goods and Services Tax or GST was officially put in place starting 1st July in India. With GST applicable, the tax structure on motorcycles with engines under 350cc has been relaxed down to 28 percent, which previously stood at 30 percent. However, two-wheelers with engines above 350cc will be taxed at a higher percentage of 31 percent. Following is a list of the most powerful motorcycles on sale in India that have seen a price dip due to GST.
Yamaha FZ25: The newly launched FZ25 saw a price reduction of Rs 1050 post GST, bringing the price down to Rs 1,19,335. It is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine that makes 20.6 bhp and 20 Nm of torque.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: The price tag on an RTR 200 4V before GST was Rs 1,05,609, and now with GST applicable the price has been lowered to Rs 1,01,304. It is powered by a 197.75 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 20.7 bhp and 18.1 Nm of torque.
Kawasaki Ninja 300: The most powerful motorcycle in this list, the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc parallel twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 38.4 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. While the Ninja 300 was previously priced at Rs 4.15 lakh, post GST the price has come down to Rs 4.10 lakh.
Suzuki Gixxer SF: The Gixxer SF is the most powerful motorcycle in Suzuki's stable under 350cc. It is powered by a 154.9cc, 4-Stroke, single cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 14 bhp and 14 Nm of torque. While the company has not announced the exact post-GST prices yet, the price cuts could range between Rs 500-2000 across different models.
Royal Enfield Classic 350: Powered by a 346cc single-cylinder, 4 stroke, air-cooled engine, the Classic 350 has been a favourite for a large collection of motorcyclists in India. It produces 19.8 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. There has been a Rs 2015 price cut on the Classic 350, bringing the ex-showroom price down to Rs 1,50,882.
Honda CB Hornet 160R: The Hornet 160R has seen a price cut of about Rs 720 and hence, the new price sticker on it is Rs 86,300 for the top end CBS model. It is powered by a 162.71 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that makes 15.44 bhp and 14.76 Nm of torque.
Fiat 500 marks 60th anniversary, here’s a pictorial tribute to the icon
Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro: Maddest ever Aston gets an extreme performance upgrade
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by DC Design gets a yellow, strange and quirky makeover
A car worth Rs 129 crore! What makes this Aston Martin so special