Funny bumper stickers and one liners Indians like to flaunt at the back of their vehicles

Catchy little one liners at the back of cars or trucks or even motorcycles or cycles is quite common in India. We've all seen them. The writings are actually getting more detailed and wittier by the day, it's not just 'Horn OK Please' anymore. And let's begin with this straight-forward acceptance to the stereotype that women can't drive. Or maybe, just maybe, it was a cruel joke played by her husband. (Image: TeamBHP)
This is actually a very smart way of blackmailing people to stop honking pointlessly (Image: TeamBHP)
This guy either has extreme gratitude towards the ladies in his life or he is a freeloader. The former seems quite unlikely (Image: TeamBHP)
Imagine having this guy sit in front of you for an interview. 'So, what makes you risky, please elaborate.' (TeamBHP)
Oh, the painful irony! (Image: News18)
Everyone has the right to dream, just don't dream out loud (Image: News18)
'The relentless woman left him in pieces, stripped him off his faith..' (Image: Myindiapictures)
'Road tere baap ki hai' is passe, this is the new shizz (Image: TeamBHP)
Old habits die hard, especially if you don't want them too (Image: The Daily Moss)
Some say people have lost faith in Arvind Kejriwal. Well, this guy is just making his point clear. (Image: Reddit)