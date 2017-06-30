From Shah Rukh Khan to Mallika Sherawat: Most expensive cars owned by Bollywood celebrities

What is the one thing that's common in big time celebrities? Fat paychecks. And turns out most of them have a fetish for an expensive set of wheels. From Mercedes-Benz to Ferrari to Bugatti, you name it, and these Bollywood hotshots will have it. We've gotten together a list of Indian celebrities who own or have owned cars with mammoth price tags. Some of these will even make you wonder - 'why did they buy it? what do they plan to do it?'
We begin with the one who's called the 'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan, who owns a Bugatti Veyron. At a price tag of a massive Rs 12 crore, the Veyron has made a mark as one of the fastest road cars ever. It boasts of a top speed of over 400 kph. (Top: representational image of Bugatti Veyron; Bottom: Courtesy Filmibeat)
Moving on to 'Mr Perfectionist'. Aamir Khan happens to own an uber luxurious Mercedes-Benz S600. The S-Class has been a prominent name to go to in terms of plush luxury combined with a powerful engine. Mr Khan paid over a whopping Rs 10 crore for his car. (Top: courtesy Filmibeat; below: representational image of the new S600)
Amitabh Bachchan a.k.a Big B owns a Rolls Royce Phantom that is priced at Rs 8 crore and above in India. The perfect car with a chauffeur wearing white gloves and the etiquette of a gentleman.
Sanjay Dutt happens to own a Ferrari 599 GTB in signature Rosso Corsa that would have cost him Rs 3.8 crore. The actor, in fact, owns a long list of other luxury and sports cars, including a Rolls-Royce Ghost and an Audi R8.
There's a charm to opening presents, and Mallika Sherawat apparently received a Lamborghini Aventador SV on Valentines Day. Mallika's gift will have cost the person over Rs 5 crore. (Image: Filmibeat)