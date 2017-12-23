From electric cars to SUVs, these vehicles made it to headlines in 2017

2017 has been a year of launches for Tata Motors. The company introduced three new products and different segments and this aggressive strategy has helped Tata to increase its car sales during the year. Tata Motors also unveiled its RaceMo sportscar at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and the company also got into a strategic partnership with Skoda but things did not go as per plan and both the companies decided to part ways soon after the announcements. Tata Hexa SUV, Tata Tigor sub-compact SUV and Tata Nexon SUV are fresh new products that rolled out into the Indian market in 2017 and the sales of Tata Tiago has seen the car being among the top 10 car sold in India most of the months.