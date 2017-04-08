From a roaring lion to pretty pink: Eight of the strangest Formula One car paint jobs

Formula One is a serious sport. The drivers, the organisers take it all very seriously, however sometimes some things raise a bit of a titter, especially if it is a strange looking livery on the car. It isn't very often that such liveries come along, but when they do, they are never forgotten. The following is a list of some of the strangest F1 car liveries, even back from the 90s.
The list must begin with the newest and pinkest one of them all. Force India became the centre of many many jokes poked at its choice of colour for the car in the 2017 Formula One season, with former team driver Nico Hulkenberg posting a picture of the car on Twitter, saying "Now you finally understand why I left Force India".
Ligier ran the race at the 1993 Japanese GP driven by Martin Brundle, and donned a paint job that looked like buckets of white, blue and darker blue paint was just poured over it.
Have you seen spy shots of cars before they are unveiled? Most of them carry a black and white camouflage, and in 2015 Red Bull decided not to take off the camo wraps.
The Brabham BT60B sported very striking colours in 1992. This is also considered the source of inspiration to the Force India team. This was the last Brabham to race in F1.
Two Red Bull cars have managed to be on this list. The second one is the "Faces for charity" livery. It raised $1 million for the spinal injuries charity Wings for Life in 2007.
A well-known broadcaster refused to televise this F1 car in 1976 – it is visibly inappropriate for family viewing. The Surtees team will be remembered for their sponsor was a condom brand.
The Williams F1 car from 1993 is one of the most iconic liveries of all time, and looks like a very normal Formula 1 car, but look closer. The pair of Sonic the Hedgehog legs on the side make the driver look comical. But, we love it.
The Shadow DN9 had a lion painted on it in 1979, and the lion was on fire. Need we say more?