Flop and failed cars in India: Maruti, Ford, Tata, Mahindra and many more in this list!

India has been one of the largest car markets across the globe. There have been some good players and bad over the years and then there were some that failed miserably in catching the attention of the customers. In the next few slides, we bring you the most flop cars India has ever got. The list also includes many fun to drive cars but they flopped as ours is a price sensitive market. Ford Fusion was one of the unique looking cars of its time. The car has some SUVish looks but despite that, it was not able to do any wonders for the company. The car was on sale for almost four years in India.