Flop and failed cars in India: Maruti, Ford, Tata, Mahindra and many more in this list!

India has been one of the largest car markets across the globe. There have been some good players and bad over the years and then there were some that failed miserably in catching the attention of the customers. In the next few slides, we bring you the most flop cars India has ever got. The list also includes many fun to drive cars but they flopped as ours is a price sensitive market. Ford Fusion was one of the unique looking cars of its time. The car has some SUVish looks but despite that, it was not able to do any wonders for the company. The car was on sale for almost four years in India.
The Mitsubishi Cedia is a fun to drive car but still it did failed to catch the attention of the customers. The car had a superb handling but its poor fuel economy is one of the reasons why it failed in India and the manufacturer had to discontinue it in the year 2013.
The Mahindra Verito Vibe is the trimmed down version of the Verito and it was less than 4 metres. The car failed in the Indian market possibly due to its looks that were not accepted generously by the customers.
Maruti Suzuki Kizashi was country’s leading carmaker’s first attempt in entering the luxury sedan territory. However, the expectations of the company backfired due to the high price tag of the car as it arrived via the CBU route. The price of Maruti Kizashi at that time was close to Rs 18 lakh.
The Chevrolet Sail U-VA failed to meet the expectations of the company due to its high price tag when compared to its rivals. Also, the car had a disproportionate design that made things difficult for it to sustain in the Indian car market.
The Mahindra Quanto was the company’s compact crossover and one of the prime reasons behind its failure is its looks. The Quanto had a quite disproportionate design and the rear end looked like unsatisfactory. This coupled to the high kerb weight of the car worked against its favour.
The Ford Mondeo sold in good numbers in the international markets but in India, it did not saw much success. The car was a good value for money but buyers did not find it good enough in front of its rivals like Camry and Accord.
