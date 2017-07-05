Fiat 500 marks 60th anniversary, here’s a pictorial tribute to the icon

Fiat 500 - an icon, a style statement, the beloved city car, has turned 60 years old. The very first 500 rolled off the production line at Fiat’s Mirafiori plant in Turin on 4th July, 1957, post which the little car quickly rose to groundbreaking popularity around the world.
In the first production run, which ran till 1975, about four million 500s were sold internationally, out of which 400,000 still run on streets in Italy today. After about 20 years in retirement, the 500 was reimagined and reworked, which went on to be a commercial success in 2007.
The second generation retained the original personality, packaged with new age technology, and created a cult following of its own. Over two million second generation 500s have been sold worldwide till date.
Throughout its life, in incarnations or special editions, the 500 has remained a bit more than a car. It has also been a fashion statement, a winner on the automotive runway.
In its most recent form, the model has led the way in car personalisation, providing a huge range of interior and exterior accessories and enhancements that allow buyers to tailor a car that perfectly reflects their personality and sense of style.
A stamp dedicated to the 500 was issued on its 60th birthday in Turin.
In the words of Ashley Andrew, Managing Director of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles UK: “Few cars can claim to have made the same impression on popular culture and even fewer still have continued to inspire others and imbue passion for six decades.” And we don't disagree.
