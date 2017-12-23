Emerald Green Enzo Ferrari: Someone had the guts to repaint their Enzo and it looks rather good!

Just around Christmas, we have a green treat for your eyes. Someone in the UK has repainted their Enzo Ferrari in Emerald Green! Before you lay your eyes on it, you'll think “What kind of a mad man does that!” That's what I thought too, but you look at it and you'll be sold. It looks drop dead fantastic, sort of an Enzo carved out of a perfect Emerald stone. (Image: Instagram?Joe Macari Performance Cars)
Ferrari and Ferrari owners have a bit of a purist-ism going on about them, so there will be many who will undoubtedly disapprove of the change in colour, but we think it looks stunning. It suits the Enzo surprisingly well, as it complimented with black wheels and red callipers. We still think the Rosso Corsa is exquisite but doesn't hurt to welcome change for a bit, if it's done right. (Image: Instagram?Joe Macari Performance Cars)
Say you own an Enzo. There isn't much that car needs to do to be unique, owing to the personality it has grown to be over the decades. But what if there's another one in town, how do you make it stand out? This is perhaps what the British owner pondered, which led him to Joe Macari Performance Cars. (Image: Instagram?Joe Macari Performance Cars)
Seems like green is quite the colour of choice for Ferrari owners. Well, that's different kinds of green, as many as can be in the spectrum of light. There was one back in November - a Ferrari F40 that gave up its factory colour for a shade labeled as Verde Abetone, which looks a lot like British Racing Green). (Image: Carbuzz)
Besides the flawless Emerald Green paint job, the roof and the wheels of the V12 have been finished in black, and the brake callipers of the Italian beauty have been given a striking shade of red. (Image: Instagram?Joe Macari Performance Cars)
