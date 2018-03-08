  1. Auto
  2. Auto Gallery
  3. Electric Ducati Scrambler: Not a mere concept, this man in Thailand created one!

Electric Ducati Scrambler: Not a mere concept, this man in Thailand created one!


  • Electric cars had just started to become prime focus of the world's automotive scenario. We had just finished gawping at concepts of electric cars, even supercars. Electric scooters have been a well talked about topic as well. And now, electric motorcycles are catching on.

     Comments

  • We reported about one that was unveiled at 2018 Auto Expo - Emflux One, an ingenuously developed motorcycle. An electric Ducati from Thailand has been grabbing attention, here's what we know:

     Comments

  • Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer electric. Yes, you read that right, an electric cafe racer! Christened 'D-EV Project', the electric Ducati was created by the owner of Ducati Thailand 'Natapichat'.

    Comments

  • 'Natapichat' is, in fact, an electric vehicle enthusiast, something very evident in his personal collection - 5 Teslas, 1 Nissan Leaf, 2 ev200 and 10 E motorbikes.

     Comments

  • 'Natapichat' took his Ducati Scrambler Cafe as the base bike and mounted it with a 33Kw engine with a 5.6 kWh battery. It puts out an impressive torque of 107 Nm and since its electric, the torque deliver is instant. The D-EV Project can do a top speed of160 km/h.

     Comments

  • The electric engine and battery hasn't added much to the weight either. The D-EV Project weighs in at 165 kg and delivers a range of about 100 km on one full charge. That's not bad for an electric motorcycl that can do 160 km/h.

     Comments
  1. No Comments.