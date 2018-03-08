Electric Ducati Scrambler: Not a mere concept, this man in Thailand created one!

Electric cars had just started to become prime focus of the world's automotive scenario. We had just finished gawping at concepts of electric cars, even supercars. Electric scooters have been a well talked about topic as well. And now, electric motorcycles are catching on.
We reported about one that was unveiled at 2018 Auto Expo - Emflux One, an ingenuously developed motorcycle. An electric Ducati from Thailand has been grabbing attention, here's what we know:
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer electric. Yes, you read that right, an electric cafe racer! Christened 'D-EV Project', the electric Ducati was created by the owner of Ducati Thailand 'Natapichat'.
'Natapichat' is, in fact, an electric vehicle enthusiast, something very evident in his personal collection - 5 Teslas, 1 Nissan Leaf, 2 ev200 and 10 E motorbikes.
'Natapichat' took his Ducati Scrambler Cafe as the base bike and mounted it with a 33Kw engine with a 5.6 kWh battery. It puts out an impressive torque of 107 Nm and since its electric, the torque deliver is instant. The D-EV Project can do a top speed of160 km/h.
The electric engine and battery hasn't added much to the weight either. The D-EV Project weighs in at 165 kg and delivers a range of about 100 km on one full charge. That's not bad for an electric motorcycl that can do 160 km/h.
Upcoming sedans in India in 2018: From Maruti Ciaz, Honda Civic to Audi A8, here’s what you can buy
Tata E-Vision electric sedan images: India’s most futuristic electric car concept & its impressive tech
Mahindra Roxor in Images: How Jeep has gone a full-circle with the Indian-made off-roader going on sale in America!
Tata Motors Upcoming Cars 2018: A Land Rover based SUV & a Honda City rival launching soon!