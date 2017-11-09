EICMA 2017: From Honda to Lambretta, top India-bound bikes and scooters under 500cc

EICMA or Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori is one of the biggest platforms for motorcycle manufacturers to showcase their products and this year's event too has seen quite a lot of new bikes ready to make their way to the markets. Several brand new products were showcased, while some were updated versions of existing motorcycles. Here, we'll focus on motorcycles and scooters which are under 500cc and could prove to be relevant for our market.
Honda CB300R: Honda unveiled the CB1000R at the EICMA this year, but along with litre-class motorcycle the brand also showcased the much more attainable CB300R and CB125R. The CB300R is powered by the same 286cc single-cylinder engine as the CBR300R with a 31.06 hp and 27 Nm output. These two motorcycles may be brought to India considering that the CBR250R and CBR150R have been discontinued ever since the onset of BSIV emission norms.
Hero Xpulse: Hero has been present at the Dakar Rally under the banner Hero Motorsports Team Rally and that is where the technology and R&D for the Xpulse comes from. It is likely to make use of the engine from the Xtreme 200 with more torque. Hero insists that the Xpulse is still in concept stage, but if it garners enough response, it will be manufactured and sold in India. (Image: Autocar India)
Benelli Imperiale 400. Benelli took the wraps off its newest cruiser Imperiale 400 at EICMA this year. The Imperiale 400 is powered by an air-cooled, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that displaces 373cc. It produces 19.7 hp at 5500 rpm and 28 Nm at 3500 rpm, and is mated to a five-speed gearbox. It stands to go up against the likes of Royal Enfield Classic series and is likely to be launched in India by next year. (Image: Overdrive)
Lambretta scooters: Lambretta is making a comeback! The iconic brand had remained absent from the global market for over two decade, but now the brand is back with new scooter models unveiled at EICMA 2017. The V50 Special, V125 Special and V200 Special scooters come with different engine capacities, and each gets two variants – Fixed fender and Flex fender. The new range of Lambrettas will be built in Taiwan and will go on sale in Europe in early 2018, moving on to other markets in June. (Image: Autocar India)
