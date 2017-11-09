EICMA 2017: From Honda to Lambretta, top India-bound bikes and scooters under 500cc

EICMA or Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori is one of the biggest platforms for motorcycle manufacturers to showcase their products and this year's event too has seen quite a lot of new bikes ready to make their way to the markets. Several brand new products were showcased, while some were updated versions of existing motorcycles. Here, we'll focus on motorcycles and scooters which are under 500cc and could prove to be relevant for our market.