Delhi Air Pollution: These 5 car air purifiers for under Rs 10,000 could easily save your lungs

The JKM JO-6278 is a nifty little device which fits into your cars ciggarette lighter point and works to ensure that the air in your car is pollutant free. The Car Air Freshener Eliminates Pm2.5 Air Pollutants Such As Smoke, Dust, Pollen Etc. Which means that in Delhi it would take out more than half of the airs pollution. Whats more is that one would cost you only Rs 1,199 on amazon.