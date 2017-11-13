Delhi Air Pollution: These 5 car air purifiers for under Rs 10,000 could easily save your lungs

A few days ago air-purifiers were just a matter for fancy people, who didn't trust city air. However, with the recent scenario in the country's capital. Where the air was so filled with particulate matter than a CNN report said that spending a day out-doors was equivalent to smoking 44 cigarettes a day. Even air conditioners were unable to cover the huge amount of microscopic particulate matter in the air. Which is what prompted us to compile this list of economical air purifiers for cars!
The JKM JO-6278 is a nifty little device which fits into your cars ciggarette lighter point and works to ensure that the air in your car is pollutant free. The Car Air Freshener Eliminates Pm2.5 Air Pollutants Such As Smoke, Dust, Pollen Etc. Which means that in Delhi it would take out more than half of the airs pollution. Whats more is that one would cost you only Rs 1,199 on amazon.
Another cheap and nifty airpurifier is the Proto Air Car purifier and like the JKM this also fits directly into your car's cigarette lighter port. However it does not only purify the air it also generate freeons help to reduce odours smells in the car. The Protoproair will however set you back by Rs 5,244 on amazon!
The Philips GoPure car purifier is a slightly more expensive option but is sure is effficent. The purifier refines the air of fine particles and has a CADR rating of 14m3/hour, Toxic gases CADR: 11.5m3/hour and certified by Airmid for unique Philips select filter technology, which removes up to 90 percent airborne allergens based on one pass efficiency test. The GoPure will set you back by Rs 7,599 and has two fan speed modes as well
This is possibly the most advanced product on the list, Sharps High Density plasmacluster generator for cars, not only removes pollutants but also reduces bacteria, germs, viruses, molds and fungus from within the car. The filter is graded to work for 19,000 hours without any change in the performance and comes pre-equiped with a car adapter. It will set you back by Rs 7,999 on most online shopping sites.
