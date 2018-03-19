Cars that could be dead by 2020: These Tatas, Mahindras & many more vehicles might meet their fate once BSVI norms kick in

As you must have known by now that all vehicles need to be upgraded to BS-VI emission norms. There are some cars in the market on which the manufacturers would not want to invest in order to make them compliant with the next level emission standards. The reasons can be many out of which poor sales and un-adaptability to BS-VI norms are the prime ones. In the next few slides, you will see the cars that you might not see after 2020 due to this.
Mahindra has not been able to sell the Novosport in good numbers and hence, the company might not want to invest huge amount to make it BS-VI compliant. This is the prime reason why we think the Novosport will not appear after 2020.
The Fiat Linea gets a 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine which the company may find difficult to upgrade to BS-VI emission norms. Hence, the diesel version of the car might perish once the new norms kick in and only petrol version might be sold afterwards.
The Fiat Punto gets a 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine that is not expected to meet the BS-VI emission norms. Hence, the company might not want to invest huge amount of money. For this reason, the diesel variants might not be seen post 2020.
The Fiat Avventura also gets a 1.3-litre Multijet diesel engine and we believe that it cannot be upgraded to BS-VI norms. Hence, only the petrol variant is expected to get carried forward after 2020.
Tata Motors had announced that it will reduce the number of platforms which in itself clears that a number of Tata cars will not be seen after 2020. With the Tigor and Zest already at the disposal, the company might not update the Indigo eCS sedan that is also due for an update since long.
Tata Sumo has been around for quite sometime now. Once one of the prime cash cows for the company, the sales of the Sumo, now called as Sumo Gold, have declined drastically, courtesy the same styling and no significant over the years. Hence, we might not see it after 2020.
We also believe that Tata Zest will not be seen after 2020 and the company might not invest into the upgradation process. The prime reason being, reducing the number of platforms as announced by the company.
The same goes true for the Tata Bolt as well. The car might not be seen after the year 2020 as the company would might rather want to focus more on the Tiago hatchback.
The Tata Nano was once the talk of the town due to its lucrative price tag. The car did find few buyers initially but it never met the expectations of the company. Hit by poor sales, the car might not be carried forward to Tata’s 2020 line up.
