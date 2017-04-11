Can you believe this is a Yamaha FZ modified into a cafe racer?

It seems Cafe Racers are quite a row among custom motorcycle builders, and why not, they are lighter, faster and look fantastic. One such a modification story of of this Yamaha FZ which was transformed, by a customiser in Bangalore Gear Gear Motorcycle, into a Cafe Racer. The end product may remind one of the legendary RD350.
It was made to shed all the extra weight. All the plastic bits were removed, and a new wiring and battery compartment was fabricated. The fuel tank was covered in glossy yellow and the suspension too was painted to match the tank.
The stock FZ had alloy wheels which were replaced with spoke wheels that add to its classic racer appeal. The stock Yamaha FZ, when it was in production, was powered by a 153cc single cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC engine producing 13.8 hp of maximum power at 7,500 rpm and 13.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.
The tail lamp is particularly interesting, with a strip of LEDs. And so are the indicators. A feature that could inspire design on series production motorcycles.
The Cafe Racer was also given a M4 exhaust, bar end blinkers and bar end mirrors, round headlamp, new fenders, LED tail lamp, clubman handlebars, custom-built seat and new gauges.
The custom builder also lowered the handlebars to lower the riders position, which would help reduce wind resistance.
