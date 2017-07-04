Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro: Maddest ever Aston gets an extreme performance upgrade

Aston Martin Vulcan, meant only for a race track, has been given an extreme performance upgrade - not that it fell short on it to begin with. The upgrade package has been developed by the British marque's new performance brand AMR. The Vulcan AMR Pro was showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with some serious aerodynamic enhancements, shortened gearing, greater responsiveness and reduced lap times - upgrades that would elevate the Vulcan to the status of one of the world's most extreme and exclusive track cars.
Aston Martin strictly produced on 24 units of the Vulcan, which were delivered to customers throughout 2016. For about two years, the owners have been given driver training on their 820 bhp Vulcan by a team of expert instructors, among them Aston Martin Racing works driver and three-time Le Mans winner, Darren Turner.
All Vulcan owners have participated in exclusive driving events held at some of the world's best Formula One race tracks, including Circuit of the Americas in the USA, Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, Yas Marina in Abu Dhabi and Aston Martin’s home circuit, Silverstone.
The AMR Pro package comes with aerodynamic enhancements that begin at the front-end with air intakes above the wheel arches to extract high pressure air and reduce lift. The weight of the engine cover has been reduced by 5kg by carbon fibre optimisation.
Hear it from the expert himself, Aston Martin Racing works driver Darren Turner said of the Vulcan AMR Pro: “I’ve been fortunate to drive the Aston Martin Vulcan throughout its development programme and at the numerous customer events held since the cars were delivered. It’s an incredible car in every respect - looks, sound and of course, performance.”
The Vulcan AMR Pro upgrade package will be installed by Aston Martin Advanced Operations. Work is already underway on the first upgrades, with the first customer cars expected to be completed soon.
