Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro: Maddest ever Aston gets an extreme performance upgrade

Aston Martin Vulcan, meant only for a race track, has been given an extreme performance upgrade - not that it fell short on it to begin with. The upgrade package has been developed by the British marque's new performance brand AMR. The Vulcan AMR Pro was showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with some serious aerodynamic enhancements, shortened gearing, greater responsiveness and reduced lap times - upgrades that would elevate the Vulcan to the status of one of the world's most extreme and exclusive track cars.