All you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Specifications, Mileage, Features, Expected Price

There would be nine colour options available with the Ignis, however, some of them would be limited to select variants. While Pearl Arctic White and Silky Silver would be offered across the hatchback's range, Tinsel Blue, Uptown Red, Glistening Grey colours would be available on the higher trims. However, the Alpha variant would miss out on Glistening Grey. Following the lines of the colour combinations available with the Vitara Brezza, the Ignis will also be available in a dual tone exterior colour with a contrasting roof shade of white or black, This dual tone theme will be offered in the Zeta and Alpha variants only. Some elements on the inside of the car will carry forward the exterior colour and this option will be limited to Tinsel Blue, Uptown Red which would have a portion of the centre console, front door handles and some other elements covered in the exterior colour. The Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver, Urban Blue and Glistening Grey colours would have titanium shade accents. Maruti Suzuki will also offer roof wramps which can be installed on any variant.