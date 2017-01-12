All you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Specifications, Mileage, Features, Expected Price

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is based on the company's new generation platform. This platform also underpins the Maruti Suzuki Baleno which translates into a lighter vehicle compared to other Maruti Suzuki cars with the conventional chassis
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is based on the new generation platform which also underpins the Baleno. In addition, the engines powering the Baleno will also be under the hood of the Ignis, however, unlike the former, the new hatchback will have an automatic transmission (or Automated Manual Transmission) for both, diesel and petrol, engine options. The base and top-end variants will not be offered with the automatic transmission. The 1.2 litre K-Series petrol engine will generate 82 hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The diesel engine, that has proven to be a reliable unit for Maruti Suzuki, will produce 74 hp of power at 4,000 rpm and 190 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm in the Ignis. Like other cars sold through the Nexa dealerships, the Ignis will have four variants, Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha.
There would be nine colour options available with the Ignis, however, some of them would be limited to select variants. While Pearl Arctic White and Silky Silver would be offered across the hatchback's range, Tinsel Blue, Uptown Red, Glistening Grey colours would be available on the higher trims. However, the Alpha variant would miss out on Glistening Grey. Following the lines of the colour combinations available with the Vitara Brezza, the Ignis will also be available in a dual tone exterior colour with a contrasting roof shade of white or black, This dual tone theme will be offered in the Zeta and Alpha variants only. Some elements on the inside of the car will carry forward the exterior colour and this option will be limited to Tinsel Blue, Uptown Red which would have a portion of the centre console, front door handles and some other elements covered in the exterior colour. The Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver, Urban Blue and Glistening Grey colours would have titanium shade accents. Maruti Suzuki will also offer roof wramps which can be installed on any variant.
Moving on to the feature and equipment list, the Ignis will be loaded to the hilt with a touchscreen infotainment system with steering mounted audio controls, electrically foldable as well as adjustable ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), push button start/stop with keyless entry, automatic climate control, height adjustable driver seat and many practical things in the range-topping Alpha variants. The Zeta and Delta trims would be offered with an audio system (but no touchscreen) that would support Bluetooth connectivity along with USB, AUX and Radio playback. ORVMs would be electrically adjustable, however, they will miss out on the folding function, push button start/stop and height adjustable driver's seat. The air conditioner unit will not be an automatic climate control, however, will be equipped with a manual AC unit that will also be present in the Sigma. The Sigma, being the completely stripped-down version, will miss out on the audio system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, rear wiper with defogger and a security alarm system. That said, all trims would be available with a factory-fitted immobiliser and speed sensing auto door locks.
In terms of dimensions, the Ignis measures 3,700 mm in length, 1,690 mm in width, 1,595 mm in height and has a minimum turning radius of 4.7 metres which, on paper, suggests that it will be easy to manuever in bumper-to-bumper traffic. The boot space is 260 litres which means there is ample storage capacity for weekend getaways.
The 32 litres fuel tank with claimed fuel efficiency of 20.89 kmpl for the petrol and 26.80 kmpl for the diesel, would keep you at complete peace of mind as the hatchback can cover a minimum of 668 km basis the petrol variants' fuel efficiency figures and the diesel can cover 857 km on a full tank.
In sync with the company's policy, the hatchback will come with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution), dual front airbags and ISOFIX anchorage for child seats as standard across its range.In addition, the higher versions would also be available with rear parking sensors (Zeta and Alpha variants) while the range-topping Alpha trim will also have a rear parking camera.
The Ignis is expected to be priced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh, ex-showroom and according to Maruti Suzuki, this will be the first car of a young buyer, however, isn't expected to be the first car in a household.