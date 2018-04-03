A Jeep modified like a hotel room! Stunning Jeep Wrangler Super 8 ROAD M8 comes with a coffee machine, fridge and WiFi!

Highway culture is growing at an exponential rate, as millennials take the road to take in search of discovering the rest of the world. To that end Jeep, has the answer. They’ve tied up with the highway motel chain ‘Super8’ to create what they think is the answer to a Hotel room on wheels. It will get everything from a coffee machine, overhead storage and even in-room individual entertainment. Not to mention, an interior decor to match the familiar looking themes from Super 8 suites. Meet the Jeep Wrangler Super 8 ROAD M8!
While their may not be room for that very cheesy painting common to almost every hotel, the ROAD M8 is unlikely to disappoint. Jeep has not forgotten that their cannot be complete without at least one work of art. Pop the boot lid and there is a beautiful painting of a mountainside under the bonnet. This also allows you to essentially get a good night’s sleep in the car while your parked. And allows for a certain amount of privacy
The interiors however, have received almost 2,500 hours of attention, with interiors that are themed with decorative, stylish wood accents and elements replicating the new rooms, complete with upholstery wrapped in customized fabric to evoke the look and feel of their new bedding and curtains. To make you comfortable, there’s a mini-fridge, WiFi and even a coffee machine that fills directly into a specially designed mug.
The coffee machine in the second row of seats is one of the things that set this wrangler apart. And this isn’t your run of the mill coffee dispenser either, its a gourmet machine that can dispense everything from a cappuccino to an espresso and everything in between right into your specially designed travel mug.
The interiors have been themed in materials and fabrics that will replicate the new rooms that you might find in revamped Super 8’s around the US. The custom fabrics are designed to match the bedding material and curtain in Super8 rooms meaning that it’s probably going to be a very nice place to be.
Naturally, Infotainment systems on the Jeep Wrangler Super8 is built to be a multi functional interface. Music, Movies and even web-browsing will be capable through these screens. From the pictures they seem to be Samsung built tablets that might allow for limited app usage as well.
On the outside, the Wrangler gets a custom Super 8 logo on the spare wheel and optional overhead storage!
