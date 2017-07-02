A car worth Rs 129 crore! What makes this Aston Martin so special

The rarer, the older, the better and of course just as expensive. But, this really does not mean that any car rare and old enough will make a classic and sell for millions. One of the ones which will, is the Aston Martin DBR1 - extremely rare, extremely beautiful and extremely expensive. The auction house RM Sotheby, in fact, call it 'the most important Aston Martin ever produced'. (Images : Top Gear)
However, what about the DB4GT Zagato or the ever popular and iconic DB5? Perhaps these two are more legendary than the DBR1, but it is more about what it did than what it is.
But first, what it is. The DBR1 can be called Aston's version of the Ferrari 250 GTO or Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR, more of racing machines. The five DBR1s that were built won at Le Mans, Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Nurburgring and Spa in 1959. Even back then, it was pretty advanced for its time with a lightweight spaceframe chassis paired with a 300bhp, 3.0-litre inline six, five-speed transaxle and Girling disc brakes.
What makes this particular DBR1 - the DBR1/1, the first ever built, special is that it had fabled names behind its wheel, namely Carrol Shelby - the man behind performance based Mustangs, Jack Brabham - three-time Formula One champion and founder of Brabham racing team, and Stirling Moss - the legendary British racing driver.
The DBR1/1 is not just an item for a collector's collection, it is loaded with racing pedigree. So much that it is not a surprise it is expected to fetch $20 million at the auction, that's roughly Rs 129 crore. Eyes watering up yet?
