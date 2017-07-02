A car worth Rs 129 crore! What makes this Aston Martin so special

The rarer, the older, the better and of course just as expensive. But, this really does not mean that any car rare and old enough will make a classic and sell for millions. One of the ones which will, is the Aston Martin DBR1 - extremely rare, extremely beautiful and extremely expensive. The auction house RM Sotheby, in fact, call it 'the most important Aston Martin ever produced'. (Images : Top Gear)