70s charisma with today’s finesse, Honda line up unique custom builds at Wheels and Waves

Besides the three classic motorcycles from the 70s, there were more customisations based on Honda's current line up, the first being the Scrambler version of the 500cc Rebel. It was designed and built by world renowned tattooists, Dan Gold and Russ Brown of Sussex-based custom house, RB Kustoms. It is fitted with big-block tyres, oversized brake discs and handmade ‘lobster’ welded bespoke exhaust. The look, that was first seen at the Bike Shed in London in May, takes inspiration from BMX and skateboard culture, and hence it also has a skateboard holder at the side.