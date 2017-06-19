70s charisma with today’s finesse, Honda line up unique custom builds at Wheels and Waves

Honda showcased quite a lot of custom built motorcycles at the Wheels and Waves festival, that was held at Biarritz in France this weekend. Three of the cutomised motorcycles were built by passionate dealer partners, based on models from the 70s and 80s.
One is the 1977 CB500, which was completely disassembled and recreated into a retro looking cafe racer by a collaboration of Honda’s 3C dealer in Bayonne and Ben Rameix, the lead designer of a premium French surfboard manufacturer. It was given a modified frame, new exhaust, and a combination of chrome parts and blacked-out details, LED lights, Firestone tyres and solid front disk brake. The fairing and the tail section were designed keeping in mind the lines of a surfboard, something the Wheels and Waves stands to represent.
Honda's Kick Moto also reworked the twin-cylinder machine CX500 and the end result is more of a unique Flat Track racer. It was given a modified frame, tank and seat. It also features gold anodized 18” wheels, forks from the XLR600, aluminium handlebar, Öhlins rear suspension and LED lights. The motorcycle pays tribute to MotoGP rider Nicky Hayden, who sadly died after a cycling crash.
The third motorcycle was built based on the in-line 6 cylinder 1047cc CBX, by Honda’s Boulmich Moto dealer in Paris and the Bad Seeds motorcycle club. The sports tourer has been transformed into a muscular 'Road Bomber' on the lines of a dragster. The focus has mainly been kept on weight reduction with minimal bodwork. It features a new subframe to fit twin Öhlins rear shock, six-into-one exhaust, hand-built number board and headlight, and Bridgestone BattleAxe tyres.
Besides the three classic motorcycles from the 70s, there were more customisations based on Honda's current line up, the first being the Scrambler version of the 500cc Rebel. It was designed and built by world renowned tattooists, Dan Gold and Russ Brown of Sussex-based custom house, RB Kustoms. It is fitted with big-block tyres, oversized brake discs and handmade ‘lobster’ welded bespoke exhaust. The look, that was first seen at the Bike Shed in London in May, takes inspiration from BMX and skateboard culture, and hence it also has a skateboard holder at the side.
There were two versions of the neo-retro classic CB1100, the first being the CB1100TR concept built by Honda’s Rome-based R&D design team, picking inspiration from the US' flat track culture. The second one is a fully blacked-out version of the current CB1100 EX, built by a collaboration of Milan-based customisers, South Garage. The customisation resulted in a mix of café racer and bobber styles.
