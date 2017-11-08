5 India Bound Adventure Motorcycles from 2017 EICMA: The KTM 790 and the Hero Xpulse steal the show

Triumphs Tigers have been a runaway success. Becoming almost the poster boy for ADV motorcycles in India. The Tigers off road ability and almost telepathic handling make it one of the better ADVs in the market. The new 2018 Tiger 800 will get more than 200 upgrades to the chassis and the engine. The result is a more responsive three-cylinder motor and a retuned transmission with a shorter ratio that benefits low-speed maneuvering and off-road traction. A freer-flowing exhaust system means that the triple is going to sound even better than it already does. Also included is an Off Road Pro” riding mode and an adjustable windscreen with five positions.