5 India Bound Adventure Motorcycles from 2017 EICMA: The KTM 790 and the Hero Xpulse steal the show

Many Indian companies in the past, Bajaj and Hero included have tried to build on-off road motorcycles, and strangely all were met with mixed responses. Bajaj SX100 Enduro just didn’t take off. The Hero Impulse met with mixed response. Things have changed since, with young India’s growing love for adventure and touring motorcycles, more and more companies are entering the market with compelling adv products. Here’s a list of awesome ADV bikes of all sizes headed to India in the years to come!
Honda launched their Africa Twin Motorcycle in India last year with 50 units, all which were sold out in less than a week. This weeks EICMA saw Honda’s 2018 Africa Twin break cover, aside from a new set of livery. The 2018 Africa Twin Adventure sport will get a taller windscreen, along with a long range fuel tank from 18.8 litres to 24.2 litres for a 500km range.The Africa Twin Adventure Sport also gets 20 mm of addition ground clearance at an impressive 270 mm now.. We expect it will get come to India by late next year considering the buzz already around the bike
Hero's Xpulse concept according to Hero's management will be built if the company sees a peaking public interest. Hero Motorcorp official say that the Xpulse will set the tone for upcoming Hero bikes that are looking to shed their commuter image for a more adventure-oriented outlook. The Xpulse will likely share its cycle-parts with the Hero Xtreme 200 set for launch next year! We expect the Xpulse to follow suit at the end of next year.
The KTM 790 Adventure may just be a prototype. But considering that KTM intends to build the 790 Duke in India, its highly likely that the Adventure will also follow suit. The 790 adventure uses the Duke 105 hp 799 cc parallel twin motor, and considering KTMs prowess in Enduro Motorcycles, we expect it will be a hoot to ride as well! Although we don't expect it to go on sale before 2019.
Triumphs Tigers have been a runaway success. Becoming almost the poster boy for ADV motorcycles in India. The Tigers off road ability and almost telepathic handling make it one of the better ADVs in the market. The new 2018 Tiger 800 will get more than 200 upgrades to the chassis and the engine. The result is a more responsive three-cylinder motor and a retuned transmission with a shorter ratio that benefits low-speed maneuvering and off-road traction. A freer-flowing exhaust system means that the triple is going to sound even better than it already does. Also included is an Off Road Pro” riding mode and an adjustable windscreen with five positions.
