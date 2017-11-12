2017 Honda Grazia in Images: Here’s a closer look at Honda’s newest scooter, but is it better than the Activa?

Honda Scooters and Motorcycle India has been on an offensive, launching three brand new automatic scooter based products from across the spectrum in the last two years. It started with the Activa engined Navi motoscooter, targeted at urban youth followed by the Cliq and now the Honda Grazia is here to replace the Activa as Honda's flagship scooter in India.
The Grazia gets a tiny 190mm brake upfront coupled to the rear brakes through Honda's Combi-braking system. The Grazia also gets a nice set of 5-spoke alloy wheels!
The Grazia ditches Honda's traditional analogue display for a digital display. That shows fuel, speed, time and interestingly has a tachometer
The Honda Grazia gets a re-worked Keyfob as well. There's even a boot lid release right next to the FOB. This might seem like a stretch but it does make life a whole lot easier than pulling out the key every time you need to refuel.
The Honda Grazia is also the first bike to get an LED headlamp, the entire design is themed on sharp edges and well accentuated lines!I It will run on the Activa's 125cc motor. What's even better is the Grazia's innovative storage spaces like the Small glove box opposite the Key fob that has a mobile charging spot and a mobile holder!
