Ford Ecosport vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Honda WR-V: Finding the best compact SUV

Vitara Brezza scores the most on practicality but the new SUVs are certainly going to create a lot of noise and might eat up some of the sales of the market leader. The Nexon is already winning hearts especially of young first-time SUV buyers and the aggressive pricing has allowed Tata Motors to stay ahead in the competition. The new Ecosport will be truely a drivers car and the new look and engines will certainly help to increase its sales as the Ecosport has been one of the best performing models for Ford in India.