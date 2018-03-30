Your beloved BMW to get expensive by up to Rs 6.4 lakh! Here’s why

BMW will increase the prices of its cars starting April 2018. The price hike has been issued in the range of 3 to 5.5 percent. The prices have been increased following the import duty hike. Finance minister Arun Jaitley during the 2018-19 budget increased the custom duty on CKD (Completely Knocked Down) imports from 10 percent to 15 percent. As part of its 11th year anniversary of its manufacturing plant in Chennai, the company has recently unveiled a skilling initiative across engineering colleges and other technical institutes like ITIs across the country under which it hopes to train "tens of thousands of students over the next few years". The plant makes eight models and the ninth one, Mini Cooper Countryman, will be rolled out in June. It's eighth model, X3, was rolled out on the centenary celebrations of its parent three days ago. Its other locally made models include the 3,5, and 7 series apart from X1, X3 and X5 series. BMW models range from a low Rs 30 lakh to over Rs 2 crore in the country due to high import duty, which runs up to 130 percent. BMW Group has invested over Rs 1,250 crore in the country operations since 2007.

Commenting on the price hike, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "Our prices will go up by an average 3 percent to a maximum of 5.5 percent depending on the model. This is to reflect the import duty hike in the budget on CKDs."

On the contrary, the two-wheeler division of the company, better known as BMW Motorrad has recently slashed the prices of its motorcycles by upto Rs 1.6 lakh in India with reduction in import duties on CBU (Completely Built Up) models. It is not just BMW but other manufacturers too, that have increased the prices of their model range with the hike in import duties. Expect an announcement from other manufacturers in the coming days.