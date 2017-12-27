Yet to be launched Lamborghini Urus sold out in India for 2018

The awaited Lamborghini Urus SUV has possibly been sold out in India for the year 2018. The Urus made its global debut a few days back and the company claims it to be the world's fastest production SUV ever produced. The bookings for the Lamborghini Urus had already begun at selected dealerships in India. When Express Drives spoke to the company's Delhi dealership, the sales representative did not seem sure regarding the bookings of more Urus models in India. Also, the dealer said that on confirmation of the bookings, they will arrange a callback and we are still awaiting the same. On inquiring some more, the concerned individual hinted that the SUV might have been sold out for the year 2018 and if a customer books the Urus, he or she will now get it in 2019 only. When we spoke to the company's dealership in Mumbai, the information got confirmed as the sales representative told us that the batch of Urus allocated to them has already been sold out. He added that if you still wish to book the SUV, it will be delivered to you in the year 2019. Once the prices of the Lamborghini Urus are announced on January 11, the booking amount will rise to 10 percent of the price of the SUV.

The Lamborghini Urus sources its power from a 4.0-litre, V8 twin turbo engine that produces a maximum power output of 650 hp. All thanks to this, the sports SUV sprints from a standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds and it can hit a top speed of 305 kmph. The power is sent to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission system and an all-wheel-drive system comes standard. The Urus gets features like adaptive suspension, four-wheel steering, carbon ceramic brakes and a lot more. The upcoming Lamborghini Urus is expected to be priced in India at close to Rs 3.5 crore (ex-showroom).