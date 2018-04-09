World’s costliest car number plate: Would you spend Rs 132 crore just for a license plate?

There is some absurd amount of money about to be spent on securing the 'F1' License Plate that's on sale in the United Kingdom online. It is a regular car license plate (not finished in gold or diamond studded). Britain based Afzal Khan has posted an online advertisement to sell his F1 vanity plate which is currently fixed on his Bugatti Veyron.

The Euro-styled number plate only features two characters finished on a yellow body and reads F1 translating to Formula 1. Khan had acquired the plate earlier this year for approximately Rs 10.52 crore as reported on Carscoops, but it still remains unclear of his intentions. He is either a big Formula 1 fan or really good in his investments, or simply to be a top-notch show-off.

Unlike in many other parts of the word, citizens of the United Kingdom literally owns their license plate and are free to sell or auction them. There are many number plates on sale an also on auction on the UK's Regtransfers' website. Regtransfers' is United Kingdom's leading supplier of official number plates. Its customer's list features David Beckham, Wayne Rooney ,Sir Ian Botham and boxing star Amir Khan.

World's most expensive number plate on sale in United Kingdom

The price of the plate itself is "just" Rs 110 crore or so, but after 20% Value Added Tax (VAT), transfer fees the total price comes to over Rs 132 crore. This number plate has been officially been listed on UK's Regtransfers website. If the F1 number plate does end up being bought by some crazy F1 fan, it will be the most expensive license plate ever sold in the world.

Previously, in 2008, an Arab businessman Saeed Abdul Ghafour Khouri paid almost then equivalent to $14.3 million for a local license plate that had number 1 on it. Many authorized copy of this license plate that were installed on a fleet of his supercars including Pagani and Bugatti hyper and supercars.