Will Renault Captur create a separate niche segment and give Hyundai Creta and Maruti S-Cross a tough fight?

Renault Captur has made its India debut and the aggressive introductory prices by the company once again tells us that how Renault India is betting big in creating new segments that's very niche and address a buyer who either might be very sure of the product they want to buy or someone who is looking to buy a top-end version of say Ford Ecosport or Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza but might consider the Renault Captur for the more space and more premium features. Renault still believes that there is strong demand for diesel SUVs and crossovers in India and expects the majority of sales of the Captur to come from the diesel variants. Renault Captur diesel variants price starts at Rs 11.39 lakh that is just above the Renault Duster SUV. Unlike Hyundai Creta and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Renault is offering the Captur only in four variants and even the base variants is enriched with features like floating indicators, touchscreen infotainment system making it a better proposition to buy. However, Hyundai Creta's tall stance make it the most proportionate SUV.

Sumit Sawhney, MD & CEO, Renault India believes that like the Duster and Kwid, Captur will also be able to create a separate niche segment and is betting big on its design and features. Renault is a young brand in India and with launch of Captur it now has four products in its portfolio. Renault's car designs have rather been more aggressive and SUV looking even on the smaller car Kwid that has allowed the company to match the expectation of the buyer at every level. Addition of customisation option is another step towards addressing the changing consumer demand.

Urban Customisation trim on the Renault Captur

Renault Captur with an automatic transmission option will be launched much later and we expect this introductory prices to continue at least till January 2018 and the company might also hold on to it further till the end of financial year 2017-18. Sumit Sawhney says that with Renault Kwid monthly sales averaging at 8000 units the aim of 5% market share is very much insight.

Renault Captur is available with a 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options. The petrol engine sheds a max power of 104 bhp and 142 Nm of torque mated to a 5-Speed manual gearbox while the diesel motor makes 108 bhp and 240 Nm of torque and gets a six-speed manual transmission. The Captur is offered with 5 colour options and 7 dual tone colour options themes- Diamond necklace theme and urban theme.

Variant wise prices of Renault Captur:

Variant Renault Captur RXE Renault Captur RXL Renault Captur RXE Renault Captur Platine Petrol 9.99 lakh 11.07 lakh 11.69 lakh NA Diesel 11.39 lakh 12.47 lakh 13.09 lakh 13.88 lakh