Watch Video: Ford Mustang crashes into a cake shop after drift goes wrong

The Ford Mustang is an iconic car that is revered across the globe by enthusiasts for the raw power and the muscular character it offers. However, controlling such a powerful machine can't be done by rookie drivers and when such car owners try to show-off, catastrophe is waiting to happen. A similar incident took place in the US, where a Mustang owner tried to show off his drifting skills only for the car to end up in a shop. The end result is the Mustang went straight into a cake shop. Thankfully, no one was hurt. Even more surprising part of the entire fiasco was that the driver of the car gave a fake number to one of the cake shop workers and left. However, he was arrested half an hour later by the local police.

Powerful cars such as the Ford Mustang that have a lot of horses under the hood also have to be driven responsibly. While a number of sports cars available across the globe are offered with an all-wheel-drive setup, the Mustang, staying true to its heritage, sends all the 396 hp of power only to the rear wheels. This makes it fun to drift in the hands of a professional who knows how much throttle input needs to be given while power sliding. But, in the hands of a driver such as the one who owned the silver Mustang in the video, it turned into a disaster. The 5.0 litre V8 that is coupled to a 6-speed automatic transmission generates 515 Nm of torque and since it is a naturally aspirated engine, power is available right from the start. In turbocharged engines, power comes in slightly later in the rev band as the turbochargers take some time to spool up and generate the extra dose of power.

This is not the first case of irresponsible driving, however, when it comes to high-powered rear-wheel drive sports cars, they should not be handed over to novice drivers. Since no one has been reportedly injured in the incident, the Mustang owner here should consider himself lucky as his stunt could have easily gone a lot worse. The Ford Mustang is available in India with the same powertrain for a price of about Rs 70 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Video Courtesy: RoyalOriginVideo Youtube Channel