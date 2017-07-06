Volvo to launch V90 Cross Country in India on 12th July, GST impact to lower car price to an aggressive point

Volvo India will expand its product lineup and launch the new V90 Cross Country in the country on 12th July. Internationally, the Volvo V90 is offered in an estate or station wagon version, however, considering the Indian market and the rising demand for the SUVs, the car manufacturer will launch the car in crossover body style with higher ground clearance. It will be based on the S90 sedan currently sold in India and will also share some of its design and features. At the exterior, the new V90 Cross Country will boast of Thor's Hammer LED headlamps with DRLs (Daytime Running Lamps), vertically positioned LED tail lamps, redesigned bumpers with a skid plate, black plastic cladding as well as brushed aluminium finished roof rails. The Volvo V90 Cross Country will be offered with 20-inch alloy wheels and will have a boot capacity of 590 litres that can be further expanded to 1,526 litres for more cargo space. Unlike the Volvo S90 which has a rather sleek appeal, the Volvo V90 Cross Country has a sporty outlook. On the inside, the V90 Cross Country will feature Bowers & Wilkins audio system with a Sensus touchscreen display, leather seat upholstery, dual-tone colour theme in tan brown and black.

Other comfort and convenience features will consist of climate control, cruise control, rain sensing wipers and parking aids. The Volvo V90 Cross Country will also get standard safety equipment which include multiple airbags with a cut-off switch for passenger airbag, Emergency Brake Assist (EBS), Intelligent Driver Information System (IDIS) and hill start assist.

Powering the Volvo V90 Cross Country is a 2.0 litre D5 diesel engine that will produce 235 hp of power and will be paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This is the same engine that also powers the S90 in India, but has been tuned to produce for better off-road characteristics. It will also get four driving modes, Eco, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road as well as an all-wheel-drive system for off-road capabilities.

The company will launch the V90 Cross Country as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) and is expected to be priced around Rs 65 lakh, ex-showroom. Since GST has affected the luxury car segment in a positive way reducing a considerable amount of taxes, the Volvo V90 would surely be cheaper than if it was introduced before the implementation of the new tax structure.

Also Read: Volvo to launch five all new electric models starting 2019, but when will they come to India?

In the earlier tax structure which included Excise Duty, NCCD (National Calamity Contingency Duty), CST (Central Sales Tax), VAT (Value Added Tax) and Infra Cess, cars such as the Volvo V90 Cross Country attracted a total tax of about 52 percent. With GST's introduction, the total tax on such cars is 28 percent of the new tax structure and 15 percent of additional cess bringing a total to 43 percent which is a considerable drop that will also reduce the price tag of the V90 Cross Country.