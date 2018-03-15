Volvo S90 goes “Make in India”, but will the flagship Volvo Sedan get cheaper?

In most cases, if you consider a Volvo versus the contemporary german saloon, even in terms of price. The Value proposition does stand out. While Volvo’s presence in India is growing, the company is aiming to bring even more value to its vehicles by increase local production. Following the XC90, the next car to go in to production in Volvo’s Bangalore facility is their top of the line Sedan the S90. A thread on team-bhp dedicated to cars exiting the Volvo factory turned out new images that seemed to represent images from the S90 officially going into production. And further information is scarce, and the source marked on the image is confidential leaving a lot of room open to speculation.

The S90 sedan is based on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform, which is definitely one of the most flexible platforms in the automotive world today. The platform that underpinned the XC90 SUV serves as the basis for a completely different vehicle, the S90, which is a luxury sedan. Nothing about the way physics affects these two vehicles is same and yet they are based on the same platform. A key reason why the SPA can underpin everything from a hatchback to a large SUV is the fact that all vehicles use a 2.0 litre petrol or diesel engine, tuned differently for all vehicles. The S90 hence uses the same engine, that powers the XC90 SUV.The S90 is powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder E-Drive turbocharged diesel engine, which develops 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The numbers are right up there with the competition and so is the real world performance, partially helped by the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Volvo S90 Review

The problem is that we are not sure as to whether the S90, will see any changes to the price post this addition. Although that will be impossible to determine since very little is known. Stay tuned here for more information as we get it!

Image Source-Team-BHP