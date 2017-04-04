Volvo S60 Polestar launch in India on 14th April, but how will it compete with the Mercedes-AMG and Audi S line models?

Safety has been the first priority and above all else for Volvo! In fact, an engineer from the Swedish carmaker, Nils Bohlin, introduced the first three-point seat belt in 1959 which was not patented in the interest of other carmakers also equipping the seat belt as an essential safety feature back then. Not giving performance a back seat for the Indian automotive industry, Volvo is set to introduce the S60 Polestar in India on 14th April, 2017. This will be the first Polestar, the company's performance-oriented division's, debut in the country.

Powering the Volvo S60 Polestar will be a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder petrol motor that will generates 367 hp of power and 470 Nm of torque. This power will be sent to all wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The change over the standard engine configuration is a turbocharger as well as a supercharger for the added performance figures. Although the company hasn't revealed the official figures for India, but it is expected that the zero to 100 kmph sprint would be achieved in the range of 4.5 seconds and the top speed will be limited to 250 kmph.

Also Read: Volvo to introduce an autonomous electric car by 2021, but when will it come to India?

Other features that are expected to be a standard offering in the Volvo S60 Polestar are front dual airbags, side, curtain as well as knee airbags, traction control, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), Brake Assist and other safety equipments that are already seen on its rivals, along with class-leading features which are seen on other Volvo cars. In terms of comfort, the performance-oriented sedan will be offered with dual zone climate control, ventilated seats, electrically adjustable front seats as well as ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirrors), different driving modes, steering mounted audio controls, a Sensus infotainment system and more.

So, should you consider a Volvo S60 Polestar?

Volvo has always led the game in the safety department globally and the Volvo S60 Polestar isn't going to break the tradition. The car will come with class-leading safety features, especially in the active safety domain. According to various reports, the Volvo S60 will be priced in the early Rs 60 lakh range. That puts it in the S5 Sportback category which generates 328 hp of power and has a kerb weight of 1,745 kg. These numbers translate to a power-to-weight ratio of 188 bhp per tonne for the S5 Sportback compared to the S60 Polestar's 210 bhp per tonne that is slightly heavier at 1,751 kg. Considering power figures, the Swedish carmaker's performance sedan matches its power to the Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC, which has a tad higher power-to-weight ratio of 217 bhp per tonne. However, the performance-oriented three box from the three-pointed star, the C43 4MATIC, is priced at Rs 74.35 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi which makes it about Rs 10 lakh more expensive than the S60 Polestar according to its expected Rs 60 lakh price tag, ex-showroom Delhi.

Putting these numbers into consideration, the S60 Polestar will offer a slightly lower power output with a deficit of 7 hp when compared to the Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC which is a pricier option. The S5 Sportback will have a lesser power-to-weight ratio but will be a direct competitor to the Volvo S60 Polestar's retail price in India.

These cars are not the ones which will be used on a daily basis or an everyday car, however, purists looking for a value-for-money proposition with outstanding performance figures would also give the Volvo S60 Polestar a second thought. A clarity on the exact price of the Volvo S60 Polestar will be made on 14th April, 2017, so keep watching this space for all the details of the first performance-oriented sedan which will help you choose wisely.