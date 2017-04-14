Volvo launches S60 Polestar at Rs 52.5 lakh in India

Powering the Volvo S60 Polestar will be a 2.0 litre petrol engine which is a turbocharged as well as a supercharged unit

Volvo has introduced its first performance-oriented version of the S60 sedan, the S60 Polestar in India priced at Rs 52.5 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. Polestar is Volvo's in-house tuning division and a performance sub-brand of the Swedish carmaker. The price of the new offering from the manufacturer is introductory.

Powering the performance-oriented sedan is a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that produces a maximum power of 367 hp and churns out a peak torque of 470 Nm. This engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and this powertrain sends power to all wheels. The 2.0 litre engine is the same as the one used in the standard S60, however, in the S60 Polestar, better performance figures are achieved thanks to a turbocharger and a supercharger. Available only in one variant, 100 kmph is achieved from standstill in 4.7 seconds and the top speed is limited to 250 kmph.

Apart from the performance figures, the Volvo S60 Polestar is offered with a dual zone climate control, ventilated seats, electrically adjustable front seats, different driving modes, steering mounted audio controls and a 'Sensus' infotainment system. Standard safety features include dual front, side, curtain and knee airbags, traction control, reverse parking sensors with camera, ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with Brake Assist.

The Volvo S60 Polestar's launch has given an option to potential customers from the Scandinavian carmaker which is not just inclined towards offering some best-in-segment features, but also the performance pedigree of a Polestar.