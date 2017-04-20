Volvo considering new Tesla competing electric vehicle by 2019

With the rising pollution level in the country, the Government of India is laying increased emphasis on adoption of electric vehicles. Car manufacturers are also considering to launch their EVs in order to test the Indian market for compatibility of such vehicles and taking advantage of the rebates being offered by the Government. Carmakers such as Nissan will launch the Leaf EV in 2018, while Tesla could launch the Model 3 soon and Volkswagen too is working on its new electric crossover. Joining this bandwagon now is Volvo, which will introduce its first all-electric vehicle by 2019 that would compete with the Tesla Model 3.

Volvo's first all-electric car was earlier said to be built on the same platform, which underpins the Volvo S90. Now though, a fresh report suggests that the Scandinavian carmaker will instead use the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) on which the 40-Series is built. This means that the first electric vehicle will be smaller than the S90. However, there is still no confirmation from the car manufacturer whether it will use the CMA or a Scalable Product Architecture or a completely a new platform for its upcoming electric car.

Volvo might also build its first all-electric vehicle for the Chinese market initially and launch it later in other countries. With the launch of the first all-electric car will help Volvo to achieve its goal of selling a million hybrids and EVs by 2025.

The company is also developing a battery electric vehicle that will be based on the SPA platform, which also underpins the XC90 and S90. At a later stage, the carmaker will add plug-in hybrid versions for each model. However, if the upcoming electric vehicle in the discussion is built on the CMA platform, it could turn out to be a direct competitor to the Tesla Model 3. A Green Car Congress report had earlier stated that Volvo's CMA-based electric car will sport a 100 kWh battery pack and will cost between $ 35,000 to $ 40,000, putting it in the Model 3 category.

While the Model 3 is set for a launch later this year and deliveries are expected to start sometime early next year, Volvo's new electric car might take a bit longer to hit the market. Volvo has transformed itself in the past few years in terms of design and technologies so it'll be interesting to see if the company can take the fight to Tesla, which leads the electric car industry today in terms of technology.

Source: Business Insider