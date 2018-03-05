Volkswagen Vento Sport Edition India launch soon: Book now and get benefits worth Rs 1.20 lakh

Indian-arm of German automaker Volkswagen India will soon be rolling out a special edition of its sedan Volkswagen Vento with the Sport badging. Volkswagen Vento Sport will feature an array of cosmetic changes, mostly visual and expect no mechanical changes on the sedan. To sustain sales until the next generation Vento makes way for the Indian market, Volkswagen Vento Sport Edition will keep the sedan a bit more fresh with this latest upgrade.

Volkswagen India is also offering benefits worth Rs 1.90 lakh and additional discount of Rs 25,000 if the car is booked before 20th March 2018. While the prices of the new Volkswagen Vento Sport is still unknown it is expected to be the top-trim and the Sport pack will be added to either current Highline variant or Highline Plus variant of Vento. Expect the price of the Vento Sport Edition to be about Rs 20,000 more than these variants. Currently Volkswagen Vento Highline variant is price starts at Rs 11.58 lakh (Ex-Delhi).

Volkswagen Vento Sport gets an array of exterior changes

Cosmetic upgrades on the Volkswagen Vento Sport Edition includes the front grille finished in black, gloss black roof wrap, ORVMs get a carbon-fibre treatment and will also host a 'Sport' badge on the front fender. The car also gets black decals on the side and rear lip spoiler finished in dark colour. The 16-inch alloy wheels are finished in dark grey complementing the overall look. Upgrades to the cabin aren't known yet, but the Sport edition is likely to be offered on the range-topping Highline Plus variant.

The cabin of the car is still not revealed but expect only a few minor changes. Volkswagen Vento Sport Edition will get faux leather seats, steering wheel wrapped in leather, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. On the safety front, dual airbags, ABS with ESP, reverse parking camera with sensors will be standard across all variants.

With no mechanical changes, Volkswagen Vento Sport will get the same 1.2L TSI petrol engine with a maximum power output of 103 bhp mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. Diesel engine duties are done by the 1.5L TDI block shedding a power of 108 bhp mated to a 5-Speed manual gearbox or an optional DSG transmission.

Volkswagen Vento takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and the car it shares its platform and engine with, Skoda Rapid. Toyota Yaris will soon join these executive sedans and is expected to launch in India in May 2018.