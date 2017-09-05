Volkswagen to launch Vento AllStar during festive season

Last year in October, Volkswagen launched the Polo AllStar limited edition model to celebrate the festive month in the country. This year the carmaker is ready to launch the Vento AllStar limited edition to celebrate its 10th anniversary in October in the country. The new Volkswagen Vento AllStar will be similar to the Polo AllStar in terms of features and equipment and will be based on the Comfortline variant. This limited edition variant will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options.

The Volkswagen Vento AllStar will get new 'V'-spoke alloy wheels and AllStar badging on the door sill plate. Changes inside the cabin include updated upholstery, which now comes in grey and black colour combination. In order to accentuate the sporty and premium positioning of the Vento, the AllStar version has been given aluminium pedals and leather wrapped handbrake lever.

Since the Vento AllStar does not feature any mechanical changes, it will continue to be powered by a 1.2 litre engine paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox and a 1.6 litre petrol engine with 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel variants will be powered by a 1.5-litre unit, which is paired to both manual and the DSG automatic gearbox.

With the extra equipment and bling, the AllStar version will be expensive than the regular ones by Rs 1 lakh. This means that the Volkswagen Vento AllStar is likely to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh, ex-showroom. More details about the new Vento AllStar will be revealed soon, closer to its launch.

Volkswagen is currently offering an Onam discount on the Polo with benefits up to Rs 50,000. On the Ameo one can avail benefits of up to Rs 50,000, while for the Vento the figure goes up to Rs 90,000. The festive discount and benefits also offer low EMIs on the above-mentioned vehicles in addition to a gold coin on every booking.