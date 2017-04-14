Volkswagen Tiguan spied testing in India, launch in May 2017

Volkswagen India is gearing up for the launch of their new Tiguan SUV which was recently caught testing without camouflage in India.Production of the vehicle has already commenced at its Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra and it is expected to be launched in May 2017. The SUV is based on the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform on which other Volkswagen group cars are and will be based in the future.

Engine and transmission options for the Volkswagen Tiguan's India models are not yet confirmed, however, a 1.4 litre petrol and a 2.0 litre diesel engine are most likely power the Tiguan in the country. The diesel motor will generate 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of torque while the petrol unit will produce 147 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The diesel engine would be mated to a 7-speed DSG dual clutch automatic transmission, however, details for the petrol variant or an option for the diesel trim is not known.

Image Courtesy: Car and Bike

According to the images, the Tiguan's exterior gets chrome accents on the window, roof rails, multi spoke alloy wheels, roof mounted spoiler, skid plate, U-shaped projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps, horizontal LED fog lamps. Inside the cabin, the SUV will get a touchscreen infotainment system which may support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto or both.

Once introduced by May 2017, the Volkswagen Tiguan will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Tucson and the Honda CR-V in the premium SUV segment. It is expected to be priced from Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.