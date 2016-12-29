Volkswagen Tiguan spied, launch in India in early 2017

The Volkswagen Tiguan has been spied testing undisguised in India recently, indicating its launch in early 2017. As per the images, the upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan is in its final production stage and the 5-seater SUV is expected to be powered by a 2.0 litre TDI diesel engine producing 147 hp and 340Nm of torque. The engine will be paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. In Europe, the Tiguan is also available with a 2.0 litre TSI, 4-cylinder petrol engine in different states of tunes and is mated to both, a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG unit. The Indian version will miss out the 2.0 litre TSI motor.

Volkswagen earlier showcased the Tiguan at the 2016 Auto Expo held earlier this year and will be based on the company's popular MQB platform that will also underpin the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq in India. The Tiguan will be lighter by 50 kg than the previous model sold internationally. With a wheelbase of 2,681 mm, the SUV should offer ample space inside the cabin. The front fascia of the car will feature a chrome finished grille, projector headlamps with LED daytime running lamps and horizontally placed LED fog lamps on the sculpted front bumper. The overall styling is in accordance with the design language seen on Volkswagen cars.

The Volkswagen Tiguan will be sold as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) unit in India and will be priced around Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, (Image Source: Performance Factory)

Inside the cabin, we expect the car manufacturer to offer the Tiguan with features like a 5-inch or an 8-inch touchscreen display (depending on the variant level) with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. The car is also expected to get automatic climate control and reverse parking sensors, while the safety equipment will consist of an emergency braking system, pedestrian monitoring system, automatic post-collision braking and ABS (Antilock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution) and airbags as standard.

Volkswagen will launch the upcoming Tiguan as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) unit in India and hence the price of the SUV will be a bit on the higher side at around Rs 30 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi, to start with. When launched in India, the Volkswagen Tiguan will rival against the likes of the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Hyundai Tucson.