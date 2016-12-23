Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace revealed, Tiguan scores five stars in Euro NCAP

Ahead of its official debut at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), in Detroit, Volkswagen has revealed the Tiguan Allspace, also known as Tiguan L in China which is a long wheelbase version of the Tiguan. Volkswagen has also showcased the standard version at the 2016 Auto Expo along with the seven-seater Tiguan Allspace, which is expected to be sold as a CKD (Completely Knock Down) unit. The Tiguan L is a long-wheelbase version of the standard model that can accommodate up to seven passengers. It is 220 mm longer and has an additional wheelbase of 110 mm.

While the interior theme remains unchanged, the cabin is roomier over the standard Tiguan due to the additional third row. The third row can be folded to increase boot volume to 615 litres which can be further increased to 1,655 litres with the second row folded as well.

On the outside, some elements are common between the two cars such as the headlamp unit with LED daytime running lamps, however, the long wheelbase version gets a wider grille and redesigned bumper. Similarly, the rear end also gets new tail lamps, which has a similar silhouette to the Volkswagen Golf's tail lamp unit. The roofline is now flatter than the Tiguan and the Allspace version also has larger rear doors.

Just like the regular Tiguan, the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace will be based on the company's MQB platform and will be powered by a 1.4 litre petrol, a 2.0 litre petrol engines, both being turbocharged and a 2.0 litre diesel unit which misses out on the turbocharger. The seven-seater Tiguan is likely to be offered with a front-wheel-drive system and an optional all-wheel-drive (4Motion). Transmission for the engines is expected to be performed by a six-speed manual and a six-speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan is due for launch in 2017 in India while the Allspace seven-seater version is likely to join the model lineup in 2018. In terms of safety, in the recently concluded Euro NCAP crash tests, the India-bound Volkswagen Tiguan has scored five stars in occupant protection for adults and children. The car that was tested was equipped with standard ISOFIX and top tether child seat anchors. Besides this, the standard global-spec Volkswagen Tiguan is also equipped with other safety features such as pedestrian and ambient traffic monitoring system, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and 'Lane Assist' system. The SUV will be first unveiled in the US at the 2017 NAIAS Motor Show and is expected to go on sale by March 2017 in the European market.