Volkswagen, Skoda, Audi to buy back diesel cars if banned

For Volkswagen, who are just emerging from the Dieselgate scandal that happened about three years ago. Has run into loggerheads with the dirty fossil fuel again, as German cities keen to reduce nitrogen dioxide emissions. A gas that is known to cause mild to severe lung problems. Pushing car makers to sell their inventory of diesel vehicles to reluctant consumers, who are not sure about whether their diesel vehicles will be allowed to run in the months to come.

Following a new ruling by German courts that allows cities to ban diesel cars high polluting diesel vehicles from their streets in February, car makers in Germany are scrambling to ensure that their current crop of diesel vehicles find owners. In these times of turmoil, it was Volkswagen who found a novel solution. Assuring their customer that they would buy-back any diesel vehicle that has been purchased between April 1 and the end of 2018, if diesel is banned in the city where the customer works or lives, for three years after they purchase their cars. It said its dealerships would buy back diesel vehicles affected by bans at their current value if their owners at the same time bought a new vehicle that is not impacted by cities' driving restrictions.Meanwhile deeper in the VW Group, their Czech brand< Skoda has also made a similar offer but applies to cars bought between April 1 and end-June but applies if bans are put in place within four years of the purchase date. At Audi, the offer is for leased vehicles.At the same time, Volkswagen said it was extending to the end of June incentives for customers trading in older diesel models for new ones.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen continues to work to sever their Fossil dependance with a range of electric vehicles that they promise will be priced at par with a contemporary diesel car. They say that the electrification process that will begin in 2019 will end within 2025 when the entire VW range is electrified