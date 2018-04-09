Volkswagen introduces special offers for corporates and professionals: New benefits and car discounts

Volkswagen India has introduced a new corporate sales program targeting young professionals across select sectors. Entire Volkswagen product range will be available with huge benefits and this program aims to; further strengthen the brand’s proposition as an accessible premium brand in India

The Volkswagen Corporate Sales Program, will target individuals across sectors and professions which includes – Information Technology (IT), Consultancy, BFSI as well as professionals such as, Doctors, Lawyers, Architects, Chartered Accountants, Teachers along with MSMEs, Government Employees and Canteen Stores Department (CSD), with benefits that will extend to immediate family members as well. The program covers a suite of offerings including attractive benefits on purchase, servicing of the vehicle, accessories as well as loyalty benefits to existing Volkswagen customers. Volkswagen Polo, Vento, Tiguan, Ameo and Passat are included in this new corporate program. The company aims to further increase its sales and market share through this new program.

Speaking on the introduction of this initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Customers have always been at the core of Volkswagen India’s offerings; whether it is our products or services. Through such initiatives, we continue to heighten the accessibility of our globally acclaimed products; while extending the reach of our comprehensive suite of sales and after-sales services, to the country’s distinctive car buyer.”

With a vision to consolidate its India operations and increase its market share to 3% over the next five years, Volkswagen has renewed its approach in the country. As a part of this ambition, the company has introduced sales enhancing initiatives, with the Volkswagen Corporate Sales Program being the first step in that direction. Recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and Passat sedan have been fairly successful in the Indian market.