Volkswagen India launches Vento Highline Plus variant

Volkswagen India, today launched a new variant in the Vento range, namely the Higheline Plus, at a price of Rs 14.33 lakh,on road, Delhi. The new variant Highline Plus is the top variant in the Vento line up and will be available with the 1.6 litre MPI, 1.2 litre TSI engine and with 1.5 litre TDI engine. The Vento Highline Plus variant gets additional features such as full LED headlamps with LED DRL's, Zirkonia alloy wheels, 3D effect tail lamps, chrome stripe on door handles and auto leveling headlamps on the exterior.

Inside the cabin, the new variant gets a touch screen infotainment system with rear parking display, steering mounted control, mirror link, SMS viewer Voice command and leather seat upholstery in dual tone interior theme. In addition, it gets features such as automatic rain sensing wipers, rear air-conditioning vents, auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glove box and flat bottom steering wheel. In terms of safety, the Vento Highline Plus is equipped with ABS and dual front air-bags as standard fitment. Also it gets Electronic Stabilisation Programme (ESP), Hill-hold control and Front fog lamps with static cornering lights.

Inside the cabin, the new variant gets a touch screen infotainment system with rear parking display, steering mounted control, mirror link, SMS viewer Voice command and leather seat upholstery in dual tone interior theme. In addition, it gets features such as automatic rain sensing wipers, rear air-conditioning vents, auto-dimming IRVM, cooled glove box and flat bottom steering wheel. In terms of safety, the Vento Highline Plus is equipped with ABS and dual front air-bags as standard fitment. Also it gets Electronic Stabilisation Programme (ESP), Hill-hold control and Front fog lamps with static cornering lights.



Under the hood, the Vento Highline Plus is powered by a- 1.6 litre MPI, 1.2 litre TSI engine and a 1.5 litre TDI engine. The 1.6 litre MPI( Multi-point fuel injection) petrol engine generates 105 hp of power and 153 Nm of torque, while 1.2 litre turbocharged direct injection petrol engine produces 105 hp of power and 175 Nm of torque. The 1.5 litre turbocharged common rail direct injection diesel engine churns out 108 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG unit.

The prices of Vento High line plus are, on road Delhi-

1.2 litre TSI( Automatic)- Rs 14.33 lakh

1.6 litre MPI( Manual)- Rs 12.62 lakh

1.5 litre TDI( Manual)- Rs 14.49 lakh

1.5 litre TDI( Automatic)-Rs 15.93 lakh