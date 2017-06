Following Michael Mayer's transfer to the role of "Head of Sales and Marketing" in Volkswagen's Passenger car division in China. VW India has announced that they have appointed Steffen Knapp as their new director for Volkswagen Passenger Car's India. He is likely to take office in July this year.

Steffen Knapp comes with major experience having worked with brands like SEAT and Ford in different parts of Europe and is credited with major achievements from the list of brands he's worked with across various parts of the globe. Previous to this the forty-eight year old with a degree in Managerial Economics from European Business SchoolchloƟ Reichartshausen (EBS), Oestrich-Winkel, Germany was with Ford's operation in Austria. Where he was the Managing Director since 2010 according to his LinkedIn profile.

Volkswagen passenger cars still have their ways to go as far as sales in the country are concerned and are looking to make further headway on those grounds. Managing Director of VW Group India Thierry Lespiaucq, to whom Steffen will be reporting, will have a lot of hopes pinned on him to drive the passenger car business even further for VW.

With the launch of the Tiguan earlier this month, VW India has shown that they have very serious intentions in the country.We assume that a large part of Knapp's job will be to change VWs brand perception in the country and drive them further into the passenger car market.