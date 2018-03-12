Volkswagen Group’s Tesla-killer electric cars at Geneva Motor Show 2018

In the past few years, Tesla rocketed into the global mobility platform with its path-breaking electric cars. Since then, Tesla has continuously created headlines, be it with its cars or manufacturing. One of the key reasons why Tesla became successful is the high range its cars offer on a single charge, which was a pleasant change amid global concerns of range anxiety. Quickly, Tesla became the top player in the EV space, leaving traditional carmakers worried about future prospects as none of them had the cars to take on Elon Musk's company. That said, large carmakers were not to remain silent and one of the first ones to put out a proper Tesla rival is the Volkswagen Group. At the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, Volkswagen and its subsidiary brands including Porsche and Audi showcased a lineup of vehicles, which will have a range as high as 500 km and offer a dynamic driving experience. We witnessed the unveiling of these electric cars at the Motor Show in Geneva and here's what makes them potent enough to end Tesla's dominance.

ID Vizzion

The reason the ID Vizzion makes it to the top of this list is because it represents a paradigm shift in Volkswagen cars in the future. A representative, if you will, of the groups technical prowess. Aside from a 400 km plus range quoted by the company, there are few things that VW said the Vizzion would have that would make it’s electric rival from across the pond quiver in its boots. For one, the Vizzion will be essentially driverless, and while it will be priced premium to the rest of the range. VW insist that this technology will not be any more expensive than a top-of-the-line Passat Diesel of the time. Inside the cabin is all about the journey with a digital chauffeur whose only purpose of existence is to deliver customised experiences to each passenger in the car. Volkswagen has also said that the ID Vizzion will be capable of robotically charging itself while off duty meaning that the vehicle owner or owners (as VW would have us believe) have less to worry about.

Audi E-tron

The Audi E-tron Quattro is representative of our immediate electric future. The Audi E-tron which has been testing across 48 lakh km across Europe over the last year will hit production this year. With 320 kms of range and a 150 kW fast charging options. Audi also say the e-tron badging will not be limited to crossover, but is likely to also make it to a production version of the e-tron Sportback by 2020. What’s more is the real world charge time of 30 minutes, in which it is capable of renewing upto 80% of its total range. Now while, the E-Tron crossover which debuted in Geneva this year in test-mule camo is yet to have confirmed interior features we think that a large portion of them will be looking to Tesla as the one to beat.

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept

Toking up the cudgel for Porsche, is a car that they are calling a CUV or cross utility vehicle, which according to Porsche’s definition bible is a “more refined version of the SUV”. There are a whole host of elements, including protected wheel arches, a higher ride height, fog lamps, and chunky tires that would lead you to believe the Porsche is an off-road directed vehicle. I guess it might be compensation for the electric SUVs otherwise slender proportions. Now if the Mission E Cross Turismo Concept does make it to production in the near future, it will have a 0-100 time of 3.5 seconds and a range of upto 400 kms. Almost twice of what the corresponding Tesla is capable of.