Volkswagen Ameo vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Hyundai Xcent vs Upcoming 2018 Honda Amaze: Price, specification, features, engine, images



The sub-four-metre sedan territory has gained immense popularity in India, especially in the last few years. In the present day, if you are in the market looking out for a worthy compact sedan, there is no denying the fact that you will get confused between some good options. This shows the growing competitiveness among carmakers to offer the best to the customers, which eventually benefits the end buyer. Starting from the popular Maruti Dzire, the car offers the trust of country's largest carmaker which reflects in its selling prowess. The car stands high on value for money and comes with numerous features under its sleeve to offer the best to the customer. Then there is Volkswagen Ameo which is truly a driver's car and is fun to drive more than any other car in the segment. Hyundai is also present in the space with its Xcent and it trails a little behind the Dzire when it comes to the value for money quotient. Honda has the Amaze on its side and the Japanese manufacturer had showcased the all-new model at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2018. The launch of the new Amaze will take place in May 2018 and hence, the segment will be getting a new contender very soon. As the competition is fierce in the said segment, hopes from the next generation Honda Amaze are already on a high. Here is how the four cars fare against each other on paper.

Volkswagen Ameo vs Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Xcent vs Upcoming 2018 Honda Amaze Design and Styling

The Volkswagen Ameo shares its design with the Polo hatchback, especially at the front. In fact, the Ameo looks like a Polo with a boot at its rear. The tail section of the car could have been a bit better and you may feel a mismatch between the front and the rear. Talking about the best seller here, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire looks significantly different than its predecessor. The front fascia gets a hexagonal grille and the appearance might remind you of the Ambassador. The LED DRLs offer the car a signature look, especially in the dark. The Hyundai Xcent has proportionate looks and the swept back headlamps up front look quite decent. The car remains curvy in its last update as well but now there is more character and appeal. Last, but not the least, the new generation Honda Amaze has ditched its curvy design and now adopts a new squarish philosophy. The new model no longer looks like a Mobilio from the front and now it has its own identity. The prime highlight up front being a thick chrome grille that you must have noticed in other Honda cars as well and gives it a premium look.

Volkswagen Ameo vs Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Xcent vs Upcoming 2018 Honda Amaze Engine

The Volkswagen Ameo draws its power from two engine options. While the 1.2-litre petrol engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 74 bhp and 110 Nm, the 1.5-litre diesel motor is good for shedding out 109 bhp and 250 Nm. On the other hand, the Maruti Dzire gets its power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine good for producing 82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. Besides, there is also a 1.2-litre diesel engine on offer that generates 74 bhp of power and 190 Nm. The new Hyundai Xcent is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engines. While the former produces 82 bhp of power and 114 Nm of torque, the latter is good for 74 bhp and 190 Nm. The new Honda Amaze will get power from the same 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.3-litre i-DTEC diesel engine that used to come on the outgoing model. The power and torque figures for the petrol engine at present stand at 87 bhp and 109 Nm.The diesel motor on the other hand produces 99 bhp and 200 Nm and the new model will most likely see revisions in these figures to offer better performance.

Volkswagen Ameo vs Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Xcent vs 2018 Upcoming Honda Amaze Features

The Volkswagen Ameo gets features like central locking system, ABS and dual airbags up front for the driver and co-driver. The car also gets front seat pockets to keep things handy and it also has a touchscreen infotainment system. The Maruti Dzire on the other hand, gets more features than the Ameo and hence, makes for a case for more value for money. The new Maruti Dzire gets dual airbags at the front and is also assisted with safety features like ABS and EBD. The car also has a touchscreen infotainment system that improves the cabin experience. The Hyundai Xcent also gets two airbags at the front and has been assisted with safety features like seat belt warning and child safety lock. The car also gets a touchscreen display with steering mounted controls. The feature list for the new Honda Amaze is unknown at the moment but the manufacturer must be leaving no stone unturned to take on the competition more confidently and hence, the car is expected to come with more features than before.

Volkswagen Ameo vs Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Xcent vs Upcoming 2018 Honda Amaze Dimensions

Since this is a sub four-metre category, all four cars present here fall a little short of 4000mm when it comes to length. The Maruti Dzire, Volkswagen Ameo and Hyundai have identical length at 3995mm. The Maruti Dzire is the widest here and that is one of the reasons behind its roomy cabin. The Hyundai Xcent stands the tallest as it has a total height of 1520mm. The boot space of the Hyundai Xcent is the most generous of the three cars with a total capacity of 407 litres.

Dimensions Volkswagen Ameo Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Xcent New Honda Amaze * Length 3995mm 3995mm 3995mm 3990mm Width 1682mm 1735mm 1660mm 1680mm Height 1483mm 1515mm 1520mm 1505mm Wheelbase 2470mm 2450mm 2425mm 2405mm Ground Clearance 165mm 163mm 165mm 165mm Boot space 330 litres 378 litres 407 litres 400 litres

* It has to be noted that all the dimensions of Honda Amaze mentioned here are of the current model and the new one will see slight revisions in these only.

Volkswagen Ameo vs Maruti Dzire vs Hyundai Xcent vs Upcoming 2018 Honda Amaze Price and Our Take

The price of the Volkswagen Ameo starts at Rs 5.56 lakh and reaches up till Rs 9.92 lakh. On the other hand, the Maruti Dzire starts at a similar price at Rs 5.56 lakh and the top end variant can be purchased at a price of Rs 9.43 lakh. The Hyundai Xcent can be yours for as low as Rs 5.49 lakh and the top end trim will set you back by Rs 8.54 lakh. The prices for the new Honda Amaze are unavailable at the moment as the car is due for India launch. The existing model of the car is available at the dealerships in the price range of Rs 5.74 lakh and Rs 8.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new model is expected to demand a slight premium, courtesy new design and added features on offer. By the looks of it, the new 2018 Honda Amaze looks like a tough contender in the segment with a completely fresh design language along with additional features. If priced well, the car can further consolidate its position as the second best selling car in the segment and find more takers than before.

Price range Volkswagen Ameo Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hyundai Xcent New Honda Amaze (ex-showroom) Rs 5.56 lakh - Rs 9.92 lakh Rs 5.56 lakh - Rs 9.43 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh - Rs 8.54 lakh Yet to be announced