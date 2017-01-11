Vikram Pawah appointed as the new president of BMW India

Vikram Pawah has been appointed as the new President of BMW India and will take up his new role from March 1, 2017, Before BMW India, Pawah was the managing director of Harley-Davidson India where he was appointed to the said position in September 2015. Vikram Pawah has the total of 24 years of experience, out of which, 21 years were spent with Honda Cars India. The last position he held at Honda was Assistant Vice President & Operating Head of Sales and was handling corporate sales, pan-India sales and product planning. Before Honda, he was working with Jay Engineering Ltd as an Assistant Manager. Current President of the BMW Group, Frank Schloeder will return to the BMW headquarters in Germany where he would be heading the Business Steering - Luxury Class division.

Hendrik von Kuenheim, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and South Africa, BMW Group said, “India is a growing market with great potential for mobility products and services. With his broad experience in the automotive industry and his country specific know-how, Mr Pawah brings excellent preconditions to strengthen our position in the Indian market. We would like to thank Mr Schloeder for his remarkable accomplishments and wish him the best for his new role.”