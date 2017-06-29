Vijay Mallya to add ‘international flavour’ to F1 team Force India, may drop ‘India’ from name

Force India is inching closer to a probable name change. The current name, according to team boss Vijay Mallya is 'restrictive psychologically'. Team officials are mulling over dropping 'India' from Force India Formula 1 team's name, changing it to 'Force One'. The main objective behind Force India's name was to attract Indian investors, however, the team did not see much investment from the country it was named after. The team considered a name change last year as well when it was to be called Aston Martin Racing, however, the deal could not go through. Mallya bought the team that was formerly known as Jordan, Midland and then Spyker and rebranded it Force India in 2008.

The team's performance has, in fact, improved by a great margin. The team finished a career-best fourth in the constructors' championship last year and it currently holds that position after seven races.

But sadly, even after delivering impressive performances, Force India did not see much investment from India. The team, in fact, recently bagged a new international sponsor this season - water technology company BWT.

Documents reveal that on 31st May and 6th June, new limited companies were registered under the names Force One Grand Prix, Force One Racing, Force One Team, Force One Technologies, Force One Hospitality, and Force One Brand, Motorsport.com found out.

The team will perhaps not have one of the above-mentioned names. The new companies have been created to protect the name that is currently favoured, prior to approval. An application for a chassis name change would have to be made to the FIA, and approved by the F1 Commission.

“Force India was born out of Vijay owning the team,” Force India COO Szafnauer was quoted by Motorsport.com. Mallya had hoped that Indian companies would sponsor the team, however not very many stepped forward.

The team had hoped for Grand Prix happening in India, but it has been discontinued already. Ever since India lost the Grand Prix, Indian sponsors were even less interested in sponsoring Force India. There are currently no Indian sponsors in the team, except Mallya's Kingfisher.

“So, it kind of makes sense to change it from India in order to attract sponsors more globally, and not restrict ourselves to being Force India,” Szafnauer added.