Video: Mahindra Thar chases and hits Maruti Swift Dzire reportedly carrying drugs in a movie style car chase

We've all seen those intense car chase scenes in Bollywood and Hollywood movies. Some of these scenes get etched into history books and elevate the film's stature to an icon. But as much as coolness that is depicted in these scenes, there's one thing to keep in mind, the scenes are carried out in a controlled environment. The video that surfaced online wasn't a controlled environment but was a car chase on a public road. A Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire apparently carrying drug peddles was pulled over by the police but the driver chose to break free and in the process nearly missed ramming into the police personnel.

A good Samaritan in a Mahindra Thar observed the incident and decided to do something about it. He rammed into the Dzire from the side trying to stop it, but the car got out and then what followed was a movie-style car chase.

The driver of the Mahindra Thar also tried to ram the Swift Dzire off the road but couldn't succeed. After quite a long chase, the Thar eventually had to give up. While it must have given the drug peddlers a good scare but by the end of it, they must feel quite confident successfully getting away from the police. However, the Mahindra Thar driver must be commended for trying so hard without caring about his car.

But, the whole scenario may hail the Mahindra Thar driver as a hero, the fact remains that safety was gravely overlooked. Had any of the two cars lost control, there would be catastrophic results involving civilians.

Bad guys need to be nabbed, but civilians taking the law into their own hands and turning vigilante cannot be the answer, since the lives of themselves and others will be jeopardised. However, if 'Batman' comes to our town, we'll welcome such vigilantism!