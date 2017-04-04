Video: Jeep Cherokee climbs up an almost vertical rock wall like a walk in the park

If you bring home a Jeep (the real one from Chrysler), it's quite likely that you will be indulging in off-roading. Of all the owners of Jeeps, there are some though, who like to take things to the extreme. This category of Jeep owners has crossed the boundary of mild gravel on the road or a muddy landscape or even steep climbs. The climb featured in this video is beyond 'steep'. One such proud Jeep owner is Josh McBride from Layton, Utah. He owns a Jeep Cherokee XJ. The Internet is littered with photos and videos of modified Jeeps in extreme situations. The video featuring Josh's Cherokee though has crossed 24 million views!

While the Cherokee is quite a capable off-roader, Josh has upgraded it to be able to take on vertical rock walls in the desert. And if we're reading into it correctly through the stickers at the back, Josh has quite aptly named it 'Rock Krawler'.

The modifications to the Cherokee are not known exactly, but it does have new chunky and grippy tyres, and a heavy duty suspension set up. The Cherokee XJ is a fully capable off road SUV that came with several engine options, the biggest one being 4.0L AMC I6 unit that made 193 hp and 313 Nm of torque.

Cherokee XJ was a celebrated SUV in its time in the 90s and 2000s and was considered one of the best cars in terms of off-roading capabilities. And looking at this video, it is very evident how the car earned itself the well-deserving reputation.

Jeep is now available in India with three of its models - the Wrangler Unlimited, Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee SRT. The brand has not had a wide reach in the Indian market as the prices of these models are well above Rs 50 lakh. However, the American SUV brand now plans to launch the Compass in the country soon, and itis expected to be priced within Rs 20 lakh, hence providing a larger section of consumers a taste of Jeep capabilities.