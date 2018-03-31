Upcoming cars in India in April 2018: New Ford Freestyle, Mahindra XUV500 facelift and this luxurious Bentley

April 2018 marks the start of the new the new financial year 2018-19 and will see automakers changing gears by launching new products, sharing the new strategy and for the new year, new targets and a range of marketing events. The last quarter of the ongoing financial year saw India's biggest auto feast - Auto Expo 2018 with new cars and SUVs showcased and now its time to bring them to the market.

Upcoming Cars in India: Starting 1st April 2018, the prices of the cars and SUVs are going to shoot up, so we would suggest to save your money to buy these new cars coming to India. The year will see at least 30 new cars and SUVs being rolled out and April 2018 will see these new cars (mentioned below) launching in India. Likes of Ford, Mahindra will start the proceedings with the launch of its new vehicles. The month will also see Japanese automakers Toyota and Honda will start online and offline promotions of its Amaze and Yaris sedans respectively before launching them in May 2018.

Upcoming cars and SUVs in India:

1. Ford Freestyle

Ford India's first big bet in the crossover space will be with its Ford Freestyle CUV or Compact Utility Vehicle that is scheduled to launch in the 1st half of April 2018. Based on Ford Figo from the American automaker. Based on the Figo hatchback, the Freestyle will go against the likes of Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios Cross, and Fiat Urban Cross. On the design front, the top-variants of Freestyle Titanium variant was recently spotted and hosts LED headlamps with DRLs, taillamps, fog lamps. It also features all-black ORVMs with integrated signal lights, roof rails, rear spoiler with stop lights and also rear windshield wiper. Many Ford dealers have already started the bookings of its new Freestyle but the company is yet to officially begin the same. Ford Freestyle is expected to be priced between Rs 6.5-8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Mahindra XUV500 facelift:

Expect Indian auto giant, Mahindra and Mahindra to be aggressive during the financial year 2018-19 with the launch of an array of all-new SUVs but is likely to begin the year with the launch of Mahindra XUV500 facelift. The 2018 Mahindra XUV500 has been spotted testing under heavy camouflage several times and hosts a number of new changes. Expect the 2018 Mahindra XUV500 to get a new face with Mahindra's signature SUV design language. New front bumper, revised headlamp cluster with LEDs and a new front grille. 2018 XUV500 will also see minor tweaks on side door cladding and will also feature new design alloy wheels. The rear of new Mahindra XUV500 will see new rear bumper along with a sporty revised overall design. We also expect all-new taillamp design on the facelifted XUV500. Expect the prices of the Mahindra XUV500 to go up about Rs 40,000.

2018 Mahindra XUV500 spied ahead of launch: A quick look and what to expect from Mahindra’s new crossover!

3. All-new BMW X3 (Launch Date: April 19)



First showcased in India at Auto Expo 2018, the all-new BMW X3 SUV, the youngest SUV from BMW in its new generation bring more aggressive looks and is now smarter than ever before. On the design front, the new BMW X3 features a larger grille, new front and rear bumpers, new headlamp cluster with DRLs and hexagonal fog lamps. Expect the SUV to be launched with two-diesel engine options. BMW X3 petrol variants will be launched later. The company has already commenced the production of its new BMW X3 from its plant in Chennai. Expect the prices of BMW X3 to range from Rs 48-60 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

4. Bentley Continental GT

Slated for launch in March 2018, Bentley delayed the launch of its Continental GT in India for unknown delays and is now likely to be launched by April 10, 2018. The new generation Bentley Continental GT gets major upgrades over its predecessor and follows the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept design. Light-weight construction with inbuilt modern technology has helped the British carmaker to add more fun to its driving. India bound 2018 Bentley Continental GT will be powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine with a maximum power of 626 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired with an 8-speed DSG transmission. Bentley claims a top speed of 333 kmph. CBU pricing will see this Bentely's luxurious car to be priced at close to Rs 5 crore.