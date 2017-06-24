Upcoming cars in India 2017

We've already witnessed many new models, facelifts, next generation models and mild upgrades in the year 2017, but it turns out the year still has a lot in store. From the very popular Mahindra Scorpio to the much awaited Jeep Compass and luxury sedans, car makers have a lot to offer this year. Following is a list of cars that you can expect to launch in the coming months and we begin with the Ford EcoSport. One of our readers recently shared a fresh set of images of the 2017 EcoSport being tested near the company's production facility on the outskirts of Chennai.

Ford EcoSport

The EcoSport facelift is speculated to launch in India by the end of this year. It will have a design language similar to Ford's other current models including a large hexagonal grille with horizontal chrome slats.

Powering the Ford EcoSport will be the existing set of engines, a1.5 litre petrol and diesel duo as well as the 1.0 litre EcoBoost petrol motor. While the 1.5 litre petrol unit will be available with a choice of automatic as well as manual gearboxes, the other two engines will come only with a manual transmission.

The updated Ford EcoSport will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Mahindra TUV 300, Hyundai Active i20 and the Volkswagen Cross Polo. Read more here

Hyundai Verna

2017 Hyundai Verna is speculated to be launched by the end of August, 2017 and will rival against the likes of the Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The new 2017 Hyundai Verna is expected to be priced slightly higher the current model at between Rs 8.5 to 13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The upcoming Verna is likely to be powered by a 1.4 litre petrol and a 1.6 litre diesel that will be paired to a 5 and a 6-speed manual transmission. Some petrol variants will also get a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The company is expected to tune the powertrains in order to deliver improved performance and fuel efficiency. Read more here

Tata Nexon

Tata Motors had showcased the Tata Nexon at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and is expected to be launched in India around the festive season around October 2017. When launched in India, the Nexon will compete with the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra TUV 300. It is expected to be priced at Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Nexon is likely to be powered by a 1.5 litre Revotorq turbocharged four-cylinder diesel unit, paired to 6-speed manual transmission. The petrol version is expected to be powered by a 1.2 litre Revotron three-cylinder engine, paired to 5-speed manual gearbox. Tata may also launch the car with an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) unit along with three driving modes.

The interior of the top trim of the Nexon is likely to receive a touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the one equipped on the Hexa. View spy shot here

Jeep Compass

The Compass is perhaps the most important vehicle Jeep will be launching in India, as it will be the first made in India product and is expected to give Jeep a better standing in India's passenger car market. Prices for the highly anticipated SUV is expected to start at Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are already open at Rs 50,000 and the Compass will be launched in India next month at about rs 15 lakh or so.

The Jeep is expected to come with two engine options - a 160+ hp, 250 Nm Multi-air petrol and the 170+ hp, 350 Nm diesel. The SUV will also come with options for the 6-speed manual transmission (Petrol and Diesel) and the 7-speed Dual Dry Clutch Technology Automatic or DDCT (Petrol).

Mercedes-Benz GLA facelift

Mercedes-Benz India will launch a facelifted version of the GLA in India on 5th July, 2017. It will be locally assembled at the German brand's Chakan plant in Maharashtra. The facelift will have an expected price tag of Rs 32 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched in India, the updated GLA will compete with the likes of the Audi Q3 and the BMW X1.

While the GLA will receive updates both inside and out, the engine and transmission options will remain the same - a 2.0 litre petrol generating 183 hp of power and a 2.1 litre diesel that produces 136 hp of power. Both the engines will be mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox.

Skoda Octavia

Skoda has been testing the Octavia facelift in the country, which is likely to be launched in July 2017. Bookings for the Octavia are open at Rs 51,000. It will be available with a choice of three variants - Ambition, Style and Style Plus. The 2017 Octavia will have a waiting period of around two to three months, depending on the variant. The facelift is expected to carry a smaller price tag compared to the existing model, which is priced between Rs 19.28 - 23.35 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The upcoming sedan will be powered by the same engine options that power the current model and will receive cosmetic updates both at the exterior and interior. Powertrain options include a 1.4 litre and 1.8 litre petrol engine with 147 hp of power and a 2.0 litre diesel unit with 140 hp of power that will be paired to a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. Read more here

BMW 5-Series

BMW is set to launch the new 5-Series on 29th June, 2017. Dealers have started accepting bookings for the new car at a token amount of Rs 2-3 lakh. The new BMW 5-Series will take its design inspiration from the 7-Series that was revealed last year and will be lighter and bigger.

It will be available in three engine options - a 252hp 2.0-litre turbocharged unit (530i), a 190hp 2.0-litre diesel engine (520d) and a 256hp 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel unit (530d) that is likely to be available only in the M Sport trim.

The new 5-Series is expected to come equipped with gesture control for the iDrive system, adaptive dampers and a remote parking function on select variants. Expected to be priced between Rs 52 and Rs 65 lakh, ex-showroom, the new BMW 5-Series will compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, Jaguar XF and the Volvo S90. Read more here

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift

Suzuki showcased an S-Cross intended for international markets at the Paris Motor Show in 2016, and is now speculated to be launched in India before the festive season commences. The refresh will be sold out of Nexa Showrooms alongside the Ciaz, Baleno, Ignis and the Baleno RS.

The global updated S-Cross will get the 1.4 booster jet petrol engine, however the S-cross in India will be sold with the same 1.3 litre diesel engine that powers the present model. Read more here

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio facelift is expected to launch in India in the second half of 2017. The facelifted version of the much admired SUV will receive a host of cosmetic updates. The current model of the Scorpio is sold at Rs 9.40 - 14.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and we expect the facelift to priced slightly higher.

The new Scorpio may get a 2.2-litre m-Hawk engine that will be retuned for better power and torque figures.

The current version of Mahindra Scorpio comes with three diesel engine options - a 2.2 litre, 1.99 litre and a 2.5 litre unit. The 2.2 litre and 1.99-litre m-Hawk engines produce 122 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque, while 2.5 litre m2DICR engine comes with micro-hybrid technology that produces 76 hp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual and automatic transmission. View spy shot here

Volvo V90 Cross Country

Volvo V90 Cross Country is set to launch in India in the second half of this year. The standard V90 is an estate version of the S90 sedan, and hence carries the similar front end and list of equipment as its sedan cousin.

The V90 Cross Country, though, will have a more aggressive stance with bolder bumpers, black cladding and rugged scuff-plating at the front and rear, to give it a go-anywhere appeal. The V90 Cross Country is expected to use the 2.0-litre diesel engine from the 90 series but with an output of 235hp, as against 225hp in the XC90 and 190hp in the S90. The engine will come paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox with all-wheel drive as standard.

Volkswagen Passat

The new Volkswagen Passat is based on the MQB (modular transverse matrix) platform and is powered by a 2.0L TDI engine mated to a 6-speed DSG gearbox. It has also received many upgrades to the entertainment and safety features, which will include nine airbags.

The model is expected to be assembled at VW's Aurangabad facility and is expected to be priced between Rs 32-34 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Passat is likely to launch sometime this year. It will compete against the likes of Toyota Camry and Honda Accord.