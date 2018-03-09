Tyres that can talk to your car! Yes, and here’s all the cool stuff these Pirelli tyres can do

Technological advancement in cars and motorcycles has quite become the need in our automotive environment. Whether it's about developing cleaner powertrains to more connected cabins, technology plays a crucial role. If cars are to get technologically advanced, the tyres they roll on will have to keep up with the times as well. And Pirelli seems to have done just that. Normally, news on new tyres is pretty boring, but Pirelli 'Cyber Car' technology is an exception. Your mobile phones, televisions, entire cars are now connected to the Internet, and now Pirelli has brought this tech to tyres.

Pirelli cyber tyres will contain sensors that will not just monitor tyre pressure like regular pressure monitors, it will also gauge temperature, vertical load, wear and location. Pirelli has had a system called Connesso that assists the tyres by relaying the data back to the driver on their smartphones.

But now, Pirelli's new system removes the human quotient and the tyres can directly talk to the car by uploading data onto a cloud.

It isn't just fancy tech to boast about, the tech can actually be very useful. The tyre will know when its cold and there'll be less grip, and then communicate to the car's stability control and ABS to switch to winter settings.

However, the car's thermostat can do the same thing. But the tyre will take it a step further. The tyre can go further, though. If it knows the vertical load going through it - and the pressure - it can work out the circumference of the tyre. This will help the car gauge the range more accurately, which will be especially useful in electric cars.